COVID Vaccine Required for Large Unseat Indoor Events in Denver Metro Area | Coronavirus





According to a public health order announced on Sunday, participants will soon be required to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 to attend a large indoor unseat event in the Denver Metro area. The vaccine requirements will come into effect on Friday and will apply to all public seatless indoor events in the counties of Denver, Arapaho, Adams, Boulder, Bloomfield and Jefferson with over 500 attendees. Vaccine obligations are currently set to expire on 31 December. According to the State Department of Health, the order is an attempt to strengthen vaccination and avoid superspreading events. “Thanks to the county for coordinating with the state to slow the spread of the virus,” said Jill Hansakar Ryan, managing director of the Department of Health. “Large venues and local governments are part of the solution to end the pandemic.”

Under the order, all participants over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated to participate in large-scale events. Instead of a full vaccination, the event can accept a negative COVID-19 test until December 1. From then on, only proof of vaccination will be accepted. Colorado is one of the few places in the country that forces private companies to serve only specific customers based on their health choices. Washington and Los Angeles County have implemented similar vaccine obligations for major events in recent weeks. This order occurs when Colorado is approaching the worst COVID-19 hospitalization peak in the pandemic. On Wednesday, state epidemiologist Rachel Harley said Colorado could exceed hospital capacity by the end of the year, with the state reaching its peak of 1,841 patients in 2020 by January 1. He said he expected to reach 2,258 hospitalizations. Currently, Colorado has approximately 1,500 COVID-19 patients, occupying nearly 95% of the ICU bed. Of those patients, 81% are unvaccinated. Governor Jared Polis has announced plans to request a vaccine at a major event on Wednesday. The requirements could spread across the state, but the order announced on Sunday only “strongly encourages” the mandatory vaccination for large-scale events outside the Denver Metro area.

“The most important thing you can do is get vaccinated,” Police said on Sunday when he appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “If you are currently vaccinated, your risk is one-tenth or one-twelfth of the previous peak …. If you are not vaccinated, this is the most dangerous time for you.” The Ministry of Health said the event vaccine requirements are part of the state’s efforts to overcome the COVID-19 surge without implementing state-wide closures or capacity limits to minimize economic impact. Said. Police issued an executive order on Thursday, allowing all adult Coronadans to receive COVID-19 booster shots, contrary to federal guidance to limit shots to high-risk individuals. In turn, Police said all of Colorado was at high risk of infection. As of Friday, 79.56% of eligible Coloradans had been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, according to state data.

