Coronavirus recorded in white-tailed deer in Iowa and Ohio

With increasing evidence that white-tailed deer are highly susceptible to the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2, researchers and health officials should study diseases in wild populations and provide guidance to hunters. I am struggling with.

To date, there is no evidence that the virus can make deer sick or infect humans from deer.

But scientists say they haven’t learned much yet and are worried that the country’s 30 million deer could act as an evolving virus reservoir and a source of human infection.

“It’s very worrisome to me,” said Linda Saif, a virologist at Ohio State University, in an interview with National Public Radio. “The question is whether it can flow from deer to humans. I don’t know yet. But if it is possible or can be effectively transmitted to grazing livestock, this is clearly a concern. It is a matter. “

As COVID-19 spread throughout the population in 2020, some researchers began looking for diseases of other animal species.

They have SARS-CoV-2 mink, Otters, Tiger, lion Non-human primates, mainly in captive environments.

And among those emerging as the most important discoveries in free-range wildlife populations, researchers have recorded the white-tailed deer virus this year.

First USDA National Wildlife Disease Program Present research In January, 40% of deer sampled in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania were shown to have antibodies to COVID-19.

Later, another project detected the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a deer in Ohio. Iowa..

36 percent of 360 wild deer Ohio research was positive Antivirus.

When 33% of 280 captive and free-range deer The test was positive in Iowa.

In both cases, researchers suggested that SARS-CoV-2 had spread from humans to deer and that deer-to-deer transmission had also occurred.

Vivek Kapur, a veterinary microbiologist and co-leader of the University of Iowa research at Pennsylvania State University, said: “We were very surprised to see so many positive samples.”

Both Ohio and Iowa studies were published without peer review. Researchers said they would like to share the results with state and federal agencies, and the general public as soon as possible for the important and rapidly evolving science associated with the disease.

USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) staff are leading work to test for more deer diseases in more states, including Wisconsin.

Based on the discovery that white-tailed deer can infect SARS-CoV-2 and infect other deer with the virus, APHIS and its state partners have this to understand the effects of SARS-CoV-. Start a gradual multi-year approach in winter. Gale Kahn, a spokeswoman for USDA’s National Wildlife Research Center in Fort Collins, Colorado, emailed the Milwalky Journal Sentinel on November 12.

The study leads to how widespread the virus is in the white-tailed deer population in the United States, and new viral variants that can act as a reservoir for the virus and affect the health of deer, other animals, and humans. Kahn said he wants to determine if it’s possible.

Currently, APHIS is contacting fish and gaming agencies in several states to see if they are interested in participating in this initiative.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources plans to be part of the project, said Tami Ryan, DNR Wildlife Health Supervisor, but SARS-CoV-2 has not yet been tested for deer in Badger. ..

According to APHIS officials, there is no evidence that animals, including deer, play an important role in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to people.

There are no reports of clinical disease associated with SARS-CoV-2 in the deer population investigated by APHIS. In addition, captive deer ly infected with SARS-CoV-2 as part of the USDA Agricultural Research Services study showed no clinical signs of illness.

In addition, there is no evidence that preparing or eating meat from animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 can lead to COVID-19 infection.

However, the discovery of SARS-CoV-2 in white-tailed deer may lead to the latest recommendations for deer hunting dealing with their killings.

According to the APHIS Guidance Document released in September, the risk of COVID-19 infection from handling potentially infected deer is to wear gloves and masks when handling deer and wash hands after handling deer. It is said that it can be reduced by doing so.

According to Jennifer Miller, a communications specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Health, the Wisconsin Department of Health will make a COVID-19 and hunting announcement in the coming days.

The annual Wisconsin Gandia season begins on Saturday.