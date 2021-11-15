Fight Fat This Holiday Season: Meet Utah Fat Loss Experts to Modify This Popular Diet

Estimated read time: 8-9 minutes

New diets appear to be introduced daily, usually with some celebrity support and a series of suspicious claims. Keto is one of the diets that has endured the challenges of time. Keto has exploded in popularity over the last few years, promising weight loss, improved blood sugar and many other health benefits. Others find the low-carb, high-fat diet miraculous, while others find it ineffective, limited, and difficult to adhere to in the long run.

The best-selling author of the book “Why We Get Sick,” Dr. Benjamin Bickman, a metabolic scientist based here in Utah, came to Keto through a study on low-carb diets and insulin resistance. Of expertise.

“Human clinical science on the benefits of low-carb diets for improving insulin sensitivity, increasing fat loss, improving brain health, etc. is undeniable,” Bikman said. “Thanks to my research, I was asked to speak at low carb and keto conferences and seminars around the world, and many people were on a diet and could see first-hand where keto was all wrong. rice field.”

Science behind Keto

Bickman says the science behind the ketogenic diet is well-established. “Your body can use either glucose or fat because of its energy needs,” Bikman said. “The body uses glucose easily. Most people get a lot of glucose from the high carbohydrates found in the standard American diet.”

“But the terrible drawback of your body trying to handle that constant glycemic load is that most people eventually become insulin resistant, which leads to serious health and metabolic problems,” Bikman said. Said. “In fact, recent studies have shown that 88% of adult Americans are metabolically unhealthy. People have an urgent need to change their diet.”

According to Bickman, burning fat is a great way to provide daily energy demand and can produce beneficial molecules called ketones. “Limiting carbohydrates for a few hours breaks down body fat into molecules called ketones,” says Bikman. “This process (a state of ketosis) clearly reduces body fat, but it also helps in many other prominent ways, such as increasing energy, increasing mental clarity, and reducing craving for sweets. “

Should everyone be keto?

With seemingly clear scientific support for the ketogenic diet, the obvious question to Dr. Bikman is, “Why doesn’t everyone do it?”

“It’s true that most people benefit from low-carb and ketogenic diets, but there are several reasons why it doesn’t work for everyone,” Bikman said. “But these reasons have little to do with whether it works. Instead, people tend to struggle when they are poorly educated, inconsistent and inconvenient.”

Where people don’t go well with keto

“Starting to use keto can be overwhelming for some people,” Bikman said. “Not only is it difficult to learn the details of a new diet, but as the body adapts to the burning of fats and ketones instead of glucose, it can even temporarily make you feel sick before you feel better.”

Bickman says that understanding that a little education and a new diet can take weeks to feel good will make all the difference between a new ketofollower and a current ketofollower.And it’s the educational part of Keto that Dr. Bikman shines in, with many of his interviews, national podcast appearances, and videos. YouTube Prove (with millions of cumulative views).

“As I joined the Keto community, I was encouraged to see people properly minimize carbs, but disproportionately to the consumption of dramatic amounts of one or two types of fat. I was worried about the number of people who were focused. It’s close to enough protein. ” “Currently, dietary fat has been erroneously criticized for decades, and we need to consume healthier fat without sacrificing protein.”

Don’t be afraid of protein

There is much debate about proteins both inside and outside the Keto community. “Some people consume too much protein to build or maintain muscle,” Bikman said. “Others are avoiding protein because they think they will be kicked out of ketosis.”

“If things are oversimplified, the discussions on both sides are simply not based on the complete current science,” Bikman said. “Too much protein causes glucose to spike and much of the protein is wasted. However, too little protein can lead to loss of muscle mass and other problems.”

For Keto supporters, Bikman shares the lesser-known hormone glucagon as a blessing to not be afraid of increased protein consumption. “Glucagon helps counteract the insulin-producing effects of proteins,” Bikman said. “A rough guide is to consume about 1.5 grams of protein daily, ideally for every kilogram of body weight.”

“People should know that not all proteins are equal,” Bikman said. “Beef, eggs, collagen and salmon are one of the best sources of protein and are backed by human clinical studies, but they have incomplete amino acids, anti-nutrients that interfere with absorption, and many popular vegetable proteins. product.”

Photo: Shutterstock

Eat a (healthy) fat rainbow

Bickman quickly added that protein should always be consumed with fat, as nature intended. “The perfect food in nature has what is called the“ sacred ”one-to-one ratio of protein to fat,” says Bikman. “For example, eggs and beef contain approximately 1 gram of protein and 1 gram of healthy fat.”

“By consuming the same proportions of fat and protein, the protein actually works well, keeps insulin levels low, feels full, and stays in ketosis,” says Bikman.

Bikman is concerned that many Keto followers are consuming one or two types of fat in excess. “Some people are overdosing on bacon, cream, or MCT oil,” says Bikman. “They have a great place in the diet, but you just don’t get the full spectrum of essential fats your body needs and thrives.”

“For optimal health benefits, I encourage people to’eat a rainbow’of healthy fat from short-chain, medium-chain, and long-chain sources,” Bikman said. “On the contrary, processed seeds and vegetable oils are the most common in processed foods and are seriously harmful to our health and should be avoided.”

Use research to help others

While publishing scientific papers and conducting occasional interviews and podcasts, Bickman realized that he could do more to help people who don’t always have the time, knowledge, or discipline to eat healthy. ..In response, Bikman and his co-founding team of nutrition and industry experts have recently created. HLTH Code Complete Meal..

“Ideally, we all have the knowledge, time, discipline, and budget to plan, buy, and prepare the perfect meal,” Bikman said. “But that simply doesn’t happen. People get busy, stressed, and make unhealthy choices that upset their health goals.”

Bickman said, these carefully prescribed meal shakes are designed to keep people in ketosis and promote healthy weight management, gut health, brain health, and even hair, skin and nail health. Say there is. HLTH Code Complete Meal features an optimized science-backed blend of protein, collagen, healthy fats of all kinds, apple cider vinegar, probiotics, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Contains no sugar or artificial ingredients.

“HLTH Code Complete Meals are research-based, not fashion-based,” says Bikman. “Incredible amounts of work have been done to optimize this nutritionally balanced, but make sure it’s really delicious so people can use them consistently. I worked just as hard for that. “

Photo: HLTH code

Satisfactory and nutritious diet

“These are the best meal replacement shakes I’ve ever eaten. And I’ve tried a lot. These win on long shots. They taste like heaven plus they’re keto It’s friendly, and I’m Keto, so I win, I win, I win. I highly recommend it 100%. I couldn’t love it anymore, “said one reviewer.

Another reviewer said, “They are delicious. In addition, they fill me and keep me full throughout the afternoon. I can go through a weight loss plateau by using these as lunch every day at work. I was able to do it. “

Yet another reviewer said, “I’ve been drinking this for five months to break an intermittent fast and I’m feeling up to £ 21 down. I can’t recommend this enough !! And it has a great flavor. Yes !! What do you like? “

Can HLTH Codes Make Weight Loss Easy?

According to Bickman, best health begins with the right blend of nutrition. Increased energy; Feeling more vibrant; Stronger immune system; Clearer mind; Improving gut health; Improving appearance is part of the benefits of improved nutrition.

“The comprehensive benefits of HLTH Code Complete Meal are especially useful if you’re trying to lose weight,” says Bikman. “Weight loss is rarely easy. To let the body know that it’s time to start burning, rather than storing fat, there must be appropriate changes in both hormonal and calorie balance.”

Bikman, along with exercise, is based on the best available research on human metabolism, HLTH Code Complete Meal Helps people lose weight without having to count all the calories.

Guarantee satisfaction

If you’re nervous about trying something new or changing your nutrition plan, don’t do it. Bickman is ready to endorse his HLTH Code Meal Replacement product and guarantee your satisfaction.

“From a health and self-confidence perspective, we have nothing to lose (except for extra weight) and we have everything to gain,” Bikman said.

Indeed, if you were looking for improved health and healthy weight management HLTH code complete meal replacement It may be your answer. For exclusive discounts on your first order, please visit: getHLTH.com Enter the discount code KSL at checkout.

