Colorado requesting vaccines at certain indoor events





Starting Friday, vaccines will be needed for indoor seatless events attended by more than 500 people in certain Colorado counties.

Denver — According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for indoor, unseat events involving more than 500 people in certain Colorado counties. Amended public health order All indoor unseat events in Arapaho, Adams, Boulder, Jefferson counties, Denver and counties, Bloomfield and counties with more than 500 people must be vaccinated. Amendment public health order It will take effect on Friday and will be valid until December 31st. Applies to everyone over 12 years old. A public health order allows the venue to optionally accept a negative COVID-19 test until December 1. After that, the venue must request proof of complete vaccination. This order does not apply to the chapel. Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis The state has announced that it will carry out a series of stepsThis includes “making indoor events safer” as Colorado hospitals have reached record low capacity. Police cited Denver’s Ball Arena as an example of increasing the safety of indoor events. Event attendees at venues that are not fully vaccinated must present proof that their COVID test is negative at least 72 hours before the event. Also, people over the age of 2 should always wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. “We can’t afford to hold a superspreader event,” Police said Wednesday, adding that the state is working with cities and venues to expand its indoor safety protocols. CDPHE said in a statement that the new public health order was the result of coordination between the state and the affected counties. “In fact, how many companies will be affected by this,” said Dr. Comira Sasson, an ER doctor who has treated COVID patients nationwide through a pandemic. She had a hard time squared her order in the image of the Broncos match on Sunday. When the team played against the Philadelphia Eagles, more than 70,000 fans were packed into Mile High’s Empower Field. Fully vaccinated with booster shots, Sasson said he has not participated in sporting events since the start of the pandemic due to potential exposure. As an outdoor venue, Mile High’s Emperor Field does not enforce vaccine obligations and asks fans to wear masks during the game. Images of fans on Sunday’s television broadcast showed that few people wore masks on demand. “I think it’s perfectly clear whether you’re vaccinated or outdoors, but I think you have enough data to say that’s not the case,” Sasson said. increase. She uses a metaphor to describe the exposure, saying that you can imagine someone smoking a cigarette in a section near you. “If anyone was smoking in front of me, I could see it and feel it. I would know it was there, and I would give it You know to avoid and do whatever I can to avoid it, “she said. According to Sasson, people without masks face potential exposure because water droplets can stay in the air longer than people expect and cannot see or sniff the virus. .. Due to the lack of restrictions, many vaccinated people wonder what precautions should be taken with COVID prevailing as rapidly as last fall, when there are no vaccines and many restrictions. think. “I think it’s really important for people to know. Don’t stop life because we have to live life. That’s all,” Sasson said. Sasson said he recently wore masks in all public places. She also tries to choose a location that is known to be well ventilated and unlikely to spread. “I think it’s all about feeling empowered and giving people a sense of control in this truly chaotic era,” she said. Related: Broncos fans “highly recommend” wearing masks in indoor spaces Related: COVID vaccination required at Ball Arena Recommended video: COVID-19 vaccine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

