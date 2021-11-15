Health
Experts warn that the COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults is a “slippery slope”-nationwide
Infectious disease expert has expressed his disapproval COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine boosters are now available to all adults in Canada.
Dr. Neil Lau, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, said: Roy Green Show On Sunday, Canada must be “practical” when it comes to how boosters are distributed.
He argued that one booster couldn’t prevent the spread for too long, as current vaccines provide 1-3 months to prevent the transmission of the virus before “immunity begins to weaken.” ..
“You can’t have a situation where people aren’t up to date every three months,” he said. “It has to be practical here.”
He was also skeptical of re-vaccination of the entire population with booster immunization of vaccines directed at the same “classical” trend of COVID-19.
“We found that there was more debate that certain populations might be boosted again if there were boosters directed to new dominant strains,” he said, referring to the delta variant of COVID-19. I did.
Instead, he believes Canada should now focus on vaccination of vulnerable people, such as the elderly, organ transplant recipients, and chemotherapy patients, as an example.
He mentioned a policy of providing boosters to Ontario-approved healthcare professionals, whose purpose is to stop the infection, which also requires new doses every three months. ..
“I hope we don’t go down this slippery slope that is trying to boost everyone,” he said. “Can not do that.”
When will the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster be open to all adults?Timing is everything, experts say
His view is in contrast to some Canadian policy directions, such as Manitoba approving boosters for all adults over the age of 18.
Health Canada has also approved both Pfizer and Modana boosters for all adults over the age of 18, but the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI) still recommends booster shots to the general public. Is not …
However, Canada’s Deputy Public Health Officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, said recommendations could come at some point next year.
“It’s a big decision to give everyone a third dose, so we need to do a risk-benefit or cost-benefit analysis,” he said.
COVID-19: Health Canada Approves Pfizer Booster Dose for Adults Over 18 Years
Another infectious disease expert, Dr. Gerard Evans, a professor of immunology at Queen’s University, said that most people would need a third dose to get the “maximum benefit” from the vaccine. There is a “consensus”.
“A third dose is useful,” he said.
Evans said that as time passed after the second shot, protection against viral infections weakened across the population. This means that the number of cases will increase and someone may be vulnerable to the hospital.
“If it’s too late, hospitalizations can increase again, and ultimately the bad thing, that is, you can die from COVID, so you need to be very careful.”
He emphasized that even two doses provide very good protection. About 90-95% of people are seriously ill and about 85% are infected with a virus.
