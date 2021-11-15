Almost half of the region’s largest NHS Trust A & E patients waited to be seen for more than 4 hours





Almost half of the patients who went to Manchester’s largest trust A & E department last month waited more than four hours before seeing them. More than 15,600 patients in the major emergency departments of the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust (including North Manchester General, MRI, Wizenshaw, Manchester Children’s Hospital) wait longer than the target time for admission, transfer, and discharge in October. bottom. That’s 47 percent. During that time, 84 patients waited more than 12 hours before being admitted to all A & E departments. read more: Patients suffering from a heart attack or stroke have been waiting for an ambulance for more than an hour as the NHS pressure drops. Throughout all trusts in the region, nearly 42,000 of the 96,000 patients present were waiting longer than the target time in the major emergency departments. The NHS figures released Thursday put a statistical weight behind repeated warnings from doctors. Manchester Evening News, About the pressure on the system. Alongside the ambulance waits announced by the North West Ambulance Service, also on Thursday, they are drawing a picture of concern as a winter health service brace. NS Manchester Evening News How did you say last week Hospital is struggling under pressure When a typical bed is filled with Covid-19 patients, you will have to wait longer than waiting for emergency assistance at A & E. During the pandemic, some did not seek the help they needed because they wanted not to increase the concerns about the virus and the pressure the NHS was facing. Some of these cases are now more serious. Patients are “longer hospitalized,” according to local health officials, as infection rates remain high. How did you experience A & E this fall?Email [email protected] or Please let us know in the comments below It’s all reflected in the figure. Approximately 433 patients waited more than 12 hours after deciding to be admitted to the Northern Care Alliance Hospital, including Berry’s Royal Salford Hospital, Royal Oldham Hospital, Rochdale Clinic, and Fairfield General Hospital. In the same hospital, only 57% of patients were seen within 4 hours. Royal Bolton A & E examined 62 pc patients within 4 hours, while Stockport managed 63 pc, Tameside 57 pc, and Wigan 58 pc. What the Greater Manchester NHS says: “As in other parts of the country, accident and emergency departments across Manchester, and more broadly hospitals, have been under constant pressure for some time, with many seeking help. “This high demand means that some patients have been waiting longer than they would like to have a bed in the ward after they have decided to be hospitalized. This is affecting the waiting time in the emergency department. “To relieve some of this pressure, work is being done to ensure that people are discharged as soon as safety is ensured. This will improve the flow of patients through our hospital. Wait time is reduced. “Patient safety is our number one priority, but the general public should consider the most appropriate option, contact the NHS 111 first, or access the NHS online to get the best medical care for their needs. We can support us by getting advice about our providers. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/ae-greater-manchester-waiting-times-22143851 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos