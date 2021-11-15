What is the future of COVID-19 boosters in elderly care?

news

The possibility of a continuous residential elderly care booster was raised by the Federal Minister of Health over the weekend. newsGP Consider the potential role of general practice.

There are approximately 190,000 elderly care facility residents in Australia.



Federal development COVID-19 Booster Program Officially opened earlier this month, elderly care and home-based residents with disabilities were listed as priorities.

The first booster was delivered before that date, confirmed last month by Federal Minister of Health and Elderly Care Greg Hunt. Geelong elderly patients It is reportedly at the top of the program’s queue.

A broader question was also raised as to whether there is an ongoing need for COVID-19 vaccination beyond existing booster programs. By Minister Hunt last weekend..

At a press conference, he suggested that more vaccinations would be needed for residential geriatric care facilities and, more broadly, the elderly.

“I spoke a week ago with Sir Andrew Pollard of the Oxford Vaccine Group and Sir Sara Gilbert, one of the leaders of the program,” Hunt told reporters on Sunday.

“And his view is that the world doesn’t know yet, but it’s likely that updates will be needed for older people, Australians with weakened immunity and people around the world.

“The world is learning if there are more doses needed beyond third shots or boosters.”

He quoted an order for 85 million Pfizer doses in addition to 51 million Novabax and an additional 10 million Modana, and AstraZeneca’s existing supply, regardless of the government’s decision on further vaccine doses in the future. Said that it secured a sufficient supply.

Can GP play a larger role if medical advice indicates that booster doses need to be continued in the elderly care sector?

The involvement of general practice is limited to elderly care residents in the initial deployment, and the government instead Awarding a series of large contracts For private providers such as Aspen Medical, Healthcare Australia, Sonic Healthcare and International SOS.

A wide range of problems were reported, including supply issues, obtaining informed consent, and resident missed doses due to absence when the provider visited. Later, it was also reported that it was difficult to vaccinate people who moved to residential geriatric care facilities.

Elderly care worker Not immunized at the same time As a resident, a further federal contract has agreed to address the issue after the states and territories. Mandatory vaccination For the sector.

In June, the GP was given an incentive to become more involved. Introducing additional charges Visit a long-term care facility.

Dr. Khayyama Altaf, chair of RACGP’s specific interests in elderly care, insists on expanding the role of general practice in deploying vaccination programs at RACF.

“For me, it doesn’t make any sense to let a private provider do this,” he said. newsGP.. “We know our patients, we can discuss at the time of vaccination.

“We know who is right for it. We can talk to our family and we are there if there are side effects.”

Ministry of Health (DoH) newsGP Inquiries about the potential involvement of general practice in this latest phase of the Elderly Care Booster Program.

A spokeswoman said the primary health network “helped booster coordination in residential care for the elderly and identified where the GP could support the program.”

“This not only complements the work done by vaccination providers who have provided vaccinations to both residents and staff, but some facilities are now vaccinated by their own arrangements.” The spokesman said.

“In some cases, this will result in a partnership with a local general practitioner.”

However, most vaccinations are again expected to be carried out by private contractors at this stage of the booster program.

Details published in Australian Government Bidding Website An overview of a series of extensions and contract amendments for the original supplier.government Snapshot of COVID-19 outbreak The ones released last week also confirm that most are delivered through contractors.

“In line with the first vaccine deployment to residential elderly care, the booster program begins primarily with within reach clinics offered by vaccination providers under a federal contract agreement.” The document states.

154 deaths have been recorded at RACF this year, with at least one case reported between residents and staff in 13% of all geriatric care facilities. Australia’s mortality rate from COVID-19 is 0.46%, and Canada has recorded 18 times more deaths overall.

Dr. Altaf is responsible for COVID-19 vaccination, as elderly care residents are likely to become one of the major concerns as the pandemic continues and the intensity of the initial vaccine deployment is eased. It states that there are strong cases of returning to general medical care in the future.

“Then you can coordinate with the flu vaccine on a yearly basis. [other] The vaccine we can give, “he said.

“Elderly caregivers are the most vulnerable [and] Anyway, we always provide the best care. “

Dr. Altaf believes that the success of booster programs in both senior care facilities and home-based seniors will play an important role in pandemic response.

“It is devastating to get COVID-19 if you are a vulnerable individual,” he said. “Some patients died very early from COVID. Otherwise, it was unexpected and it is clear that it is a dangerous virus.

“We need to make sure that we maintain that level of protection.”

There is roughly 190,000 residents of the elderly home In Australia, which received a total of 328,242 doses as of November 12.

according to Latest vaccine deployment numbers (As of 14 November) there was a third dose of 257,462 doses currently being administered throughout Australia, including severe immunosuppression and booster immunization.

DoH did not respond to inquiries from newsGP For the number of these doses ever provided by RACF, as well as for the overall cost requirements of private sector vaccination programs within reach of the sector.

