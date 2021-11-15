Health
Covid-19: Northland has two new cases, dozens of people quarantined
Northland Two new cases of Covid-19 Dozens of people quarantined themselves after the Dargabil Church was listed as follows: Place of interest..
Two new cases From the Kaitaia region The Ministry of Health said in a 1 pm statement that it was related to a known case.
The total number of cases of this outbreak in Northland is now 46, 15 have recovered and 1 has occurred in a hospital in Wangalei.
All Northland is alert level 2..
After the church worship in Dargaville is listed as a place of interest, a new incident arises as nearly 80 people are self-quarantined.
Those who visit the Sacred Heart Dagaville Parish between 9 am and 10:30 am on November 7th will be urged to be tested and stay home until the test results are negative.
Parish Chairman Kieran Gilmour said 79 people, most of the regular attendees of Sunday’s Mass, attended the service.
He said most people wear masks and are “highly recommended” for service.
Church worship on Sunday was canceled due to circumstances.
But Gilmour said he wasn’t shocked that Covid-19 was so close to his house.
“I know New Zealand is hanging around, but it’s not that surprising.”
Other interesting places in Dagaville are the November 5th countdown Dagaville and Warehouse.
The test is available in Dargaville on Mondays from 9am to 4pm at Dargaville Hospital.
The Ministry of Health is encouraging anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, to take the test. Inspection clinics available around the area..
Northerners also Check where you are interested, New locations continue to be reported.
According to the Northland District Health Board, areas of interest are Kaitaia, Kaiwaka, Dargaville and Kaikohe.
Vaccination is also encouraged Clinics available throughout the region on Monday.
