UK extends COVID vaccine booster program in winter worries | Health





London (AP) —British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expanded a vaccine booster program to young people on Monday as his government extended a vaccine booster program to keep the pandemic lid, a new coronavirus infection “blizzard” coming from the continent to Britain. During the winter, which warned about. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, an independent scientific body that recommends vaccines to the British government, qualifies people between the ages of 40 and 49 to receive a vaccine booster injection six months after the first injection. Said. Previously, people over the age of 50, and those considered vulnerable in the younger age group, were eligible for Pfizer or Moderna vaccine boosters. The Commission said the second dose was also approved for ages 16 and 17 12 weeks after the first dose. Expanding the booster campaign and providing a second jab to teens “helps expand our protection until 2022,” he said. Johnson urged people to get boosters and get additional levels of protection amid growing concerns about the outlook for the new post-blockage virus in Europe. Austria When Netherlands.. “What we must be aware of is that there are storms of infection in parts of Europe. Among our friends on the continent, these numbers are growing very rapidly. You can see it, “he said. Be aware that as the moon gets colder, there is always the risk that a snowstorm may come from the east again. “ Over the past few months, the UK has recorded relatively high levels of coronavirus infection after most restrictions have been lifted. It has been steadily declining in recent weeks, but there are signs of an increase again in recent days, especially among students. Last week, more than 260,000 confirmed infections increased by 6% from the previous week. The government has traditionally resisted the re-imposition of restrictions such as wearing masks indoors and introducing vaccination passports. Johnson said there is currently no data suggesting the need for tighter regulation in the UK under Emergency Response Plan B. The number of people hospitalized for the virus is about 8,500, well below the January 40,000. .. Virus-related deaths are about 150 people a day. “If you can get a booster, your immunity will return to 95%,” he said. “So far, 75% of everyone over the age of 70 has a booster, but so many, it makes all the difference in winter, Christmas and future plans. , An additional 25%, because what we really need is that additional level of protection. “ The expansion of the booster program shows that a new study from UK health security has reduced the risk of developing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in adults over the age of 50 two weeks after booster by at least 93%. is. Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of JCVI’s COVID-19 Immunization Program, said: ——— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage below. https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm your registration on the list. error! An error occurred while processing the request.

