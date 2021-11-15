We love mRNA.Let’s use it for influenza vaccine

Vivian, Louisiana-December 12, Asa Moore, Vivian, Louisiana, 6 years old, temperature 103.8 … [+] On December 12, 2003, in Vivian, Louisiana, the symptoms of influenza were examined by John Messiah, a doctor’s assistant, at the North Cado Surgical Medical Center. Moore was not vaccinated against the flu and the medical center was not vaccinated. (Photo by Mario Villafuerte / Getty Images)

Getty Images



Last year was the story of a victory in the vaccine world, with the rapid development of two highly successful vaccines for Covid-19. modern And other Pfizer When BioNTech.. Now that the flu season is approaching, why are we still using 50-year-old technology for flu vaccines?

The Covid-19 vaccine was developed so quickly because it used a new, much faster and easier-to-create type of vaccine technology based on messenger RNA or mRNA. Even more exciting is the overwhelming amount of evidence from hands-on experience that these vaccines are extremely safe and effective.

Currently, anti-vaccines and “vaccine repellents” claim that they do not trust the vaccine because it was developed too early.It’s ridiculous: the real reason they don’t trust vaccines is that they consume a stable diet of anti-vaccine nonsense promoted in combination with right-wing media. Disinformation dozen (Including left and right wing enthusiasts). But let’s not get down that rabbit hole today.

So what is an mRNA vaccine? Here’s a brief explanation, then let’s look at the flu vaccine. (Note: If you already understand the technology, skip it.)

Messenger RNA vaccines have been developed for decades long before Covid-19 was introduced. This technology required a series of breakthroughs over the years. As explained recently Nature News article, And many scientists have contributed. Used for vaccines, as vaccines are not ready, relying on private sector to develop vaccines, and few companies are interested in investing in new technologies that have not yet been approved. did not. But I deviate.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Messenger RNA is used by all cells to translate the genes encoded in DNA into proteins. The basic process is that the DNA of the gene is copied into a fragment of the mRNA, replacing the ACGT in the DNA letter with the slightly different (chemically) RNA letter ACGU.

Every cell in your body is always filled with mRNA. Of course it’s completely safe because it’s a thing of life. Each cell uses mRNA to make a protein, which does most of the actual work that keeps you alive.

Here are some of the great things about mRNA vaccines: The Covid-19 vaccine simply introduces into cells an mRNA that encodes a single protein from the virus, called a “spike.”

After that, your own cells make spike proteins, but not much! The mRNAs do not last that long, so they make only a few copies. Also, because the genome does not have a DNA copy of the peplomer, it is permanently lost when the vaccine mRNA is degraded.

Another great thing is that your own immune system recognizes spikes as foreign proteins and produces cells that recognize future infections in which the spike proteins are present. If you are later infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19 virus), your immune system is ready and ready to attack and destroy the virus before you get sick.

That’s it: the mRNA vaccine is simple A small package made of fat molecules It contains several copies of the mRNA that encodes a viral protein (called a liposome). Currently, there is nothing to prevent the creation of similar vaccines against influenza and other viruses that require new vaccines. (In the case of influenza, mRNA can be used for a gene called hemagglutinin, but it deviates here as well.)

Because influenza is constantly changing, we manufacture new influenza vaccines every year. In most cases, influenza vaccines are not very effective because they are not compatible with circulating strains of the virus. It may be 60-70% effective in good years, but worse in bad years. Most of the problems are in the way vaccines are made.

In the United States, most influenza vaccines are produced by multiplying the influenza virus in chicken eggs. (No, I don’t make up for this.) Around February each year, a panel of experts selects four strains of the virus that are most likely to match the virus for the next flu season. December. (((This is the option for this year.).

When an expert chooses a vaccine strain, the manufacturing process begins by first checking to see if all four strains grow well on eggs. If not, the panel may need to switch to another stock that is unlikely to work. No, I’m not kidding. The success of the flu vaccine depends on how well it grows in the egg. This is one of the reasons why flu vaccines are flops. This never happens when we use mRNA technology.

With the mRNA vaccine, there is no need to propagate the virus. MRNA from a single gene (influenza hemagglutinin) can be easily synthesized in large quantities, as is currently done for the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. Alternatively, as a more effective vaccine, you can add the gene for neuraminidase, another protein of influenza that the immune system can “see.”

RNA vaccines for influenza are much cheaper to manufacture and are not needed. Huge poultry farm.. (This year 82% of influenza dose But more importantly, influenza mRNA vaccines are likely to be much more effective in controlling the severity of the infection itself.

Why are we not doing this already? Simply put, we take the initiative because we rely on the private sector, and testing and validating a brand new vaccine that requires a significant investment is not worth it to them. There is also the same simple solution used in Covid-19. The government needs to take the initiative.

We are now at the beginning of the flu season. Almost disappeared last year Thanks to our social distance and masking behavior. I have been vaccinated against the flu, and millions of people are controlled around the world.Just last week, an early report from Europe showed: This year’s flu season may be “harsh.” This is the last thing you need while the Covid-19 is still raging.

We’re still not sure if this year’s flu shot will be effective, but based on past performance, it may not be great. (Still, it’s much better than nothing. You need to add it.) If you need a better flu vaccine, it’s time to start developing a new vaccine using mRNA. If the private industry does not step up, one of the dozens of countries has the expertise to step up.