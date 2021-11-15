Doctors say hunters need to take precautions after the coronavirus is found in deer





Cleveland-It’s the season for deer hunting. With the spread of COVID in white-tailed deer, do hunters need to worry about catching the virus or eating meat? NS study More than 80% of deer sampled in various counties in Iowa from December 2020 to January 2021 were COVID-19-positive for several months, led by researchers at Penn State University. 33% of all deer included in the study were positive. .. “The findings show that white-tailed deer may be a repository for the virus to circulate continuously and to raise concerns about the emergence of new strains that could pose a threat to wildlife and, in some cases, humans. I suggest. ” news release From Pennsylvania State University. Studies have shown that deer are most likely infected as a result of “multiple human-to-deer spillover events and deer-to-deer transmission.” There is no evidence that deer have infected humans with the virus, but experts are still concerned about the possibility, said Dr. Robert Sarata, director of medicine at a university hospital. Sarata speculates that deer-to-human transmission is likely to be as relevant to the respiratory tract as humans, preventing deer when dealing with other parts of the body as well as around the nose and mouth. He said he encouraged him to take steps. He said that in humans, COVID may be associated with the gastrointestinal tract and should not be underestimated as a potential infection point. Until more was known, he said it was appropriate for hunters to wear gloves and masks when dealing with deer. When it comes to eating infected deer venison and getting infected, Sarata said it shouldn’t be a problem as long as the meat is cooked thoroughly. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Wildlife has released a statement stating that there is no evidence that people can obtain COVID “by preparing or eating meat from virus-infected animals.” The statement further states: “To limit deer-to-deer transmission, ODNR continues to encourage homeowners and hunters to keep deer out of concentration in backyard bait boxes and hunting situations. With wild animals such as pets and hunting dogs. Do not allow contact with livestock. Do not harvest animals that appear sick or are found dead. “ In August, the USDA said: 67% of deer tested in Michigan had COVID-19 antibody.. The USDA also said at the time that there was no evidence that venison-eating people could get sick from infected animals. A recent Pennsylvania State University study that has not yet been peer-reviewed examined nearly 300 deer over the months of the pandemic. Samples were taken from the lymph nodes in the head and neck as part of the state’s chronic wasting disease monitoring program.

