Swan seeks executive support for Covid passports at NI

Staumont’s Minister of Health is calling for the gradual introduction of mandatory vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann said at a press conference in Belfast that he was seeking executive support for Wednesday’s proposal.

Swan said: “I think it’s time for the gradual introduction of Covid certification in Northern Ireland.

“I think this is a conversation on Wednesday about the timing of the implementation of these regulations, as well as a gradual introduction of the settings currently under consideration.

“Our view as the Ministry of Health is that you need to use all the tools in the options you use.”

Swan said he hopes his passport will be deployed when the regulations come into force. He said the process would take about three weeks.

Executives recommend conducting Covid entry checks in nightclubs and elsewhere, and an official app has been developed to allow people to prove their vaccine status.

However, the administration has stopped making it a legal requirement for entry.

There was a new call to introduce a vaccine passport after the pressure on the medical system increased and ambulances were diverted from major hospitals.

Craigabong Area Hospital in Armagh stopped accepting ambulances carrying non-life-threatening patients last night due to serious capacity problems in the emergency department.

At one point, there were 108 patients waiting in the emergency department, 32 of whom needed hospitalization.

But last night, the hospital, which had 123 Covid-19 inpatients, had only three beds available.

The CEO of Southern Health and Social Care Trust said it was “very close” to proclaiming a warning of a serious incident in Craigavon ​​last night.

Shane Devlin described Northern Ireland’s medical services as “state-of-the-art.”

The situation worsens as the prevalence of Covid-19 rises, especially among young people.

The Ministry of Health has reported 1,457 positive cases and 5 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of this morning, there were 412 Covid-positive patients in the hospital and 37 in the intensive care unit.

In response to the incident in Craigavon, the British Medical Association urged executives to reconsider the issue of vaccine passports as a priority.

Making accreditation a legitimate entry requirement for hospitality facilities is believed to have boosted immunization rates among young people in the Republic.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused DUP and Sinn Féin of political “cowardice”

The issue split the five-party coalition, and SDLP and the Union Party demanded a legally enforceable Covid-19 passport for the nightlife venue.

Tom Black, Chairman of the BMA Northern Ireland Council, said:

“The hospital and in fact our entire medical service were already struggling, but the additional pressure from Covid and the growing number of patients is simply too great.

“We now need to address these issues. Vaccines play a role in keeping many people away from hospitals, but masks are worn and contact is restricted as much as possible. And we also need to make sure everyone is out for boosters and flu shots, and we need to reconsider the use of Covid passports as a priority. “

Northern Ireland Healthcare System “On the Verge of Collapse”-Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accuses two major executive parties (DUP and Sinn Féin) of political “cowardice” and Northern Ireland may face new restrictions if certification is not urgently introduced I warned that there was sex.

The DUP and Sinn Féin have questioned the mandatory system and have shown their preference for a “partnership approach” with the hospitality industry.

“The message from our medical services is clear: they are on the verge of collapse and include the immediate introduction of vaccine certification to relieve staff pressure and ensure that patients receive the care they need. We hope that urgent mitigation measures will be introduced, “said Eastwood.

“Health Minister Robin Swann (Ulster Unionist Party) has previously warned that our hospitals need to keep people away if things get worse, and we saw it happen at Craigabon Area Hospital last night. rice field.

“Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party have so far shown a surprising political timidity on this issue, a complete abdication of leadership.”

However, DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said he was not in favor of compulsory certification.

“I don’t support it at all,” he told the BBC Radio Ulster.

“It is very clear that vaccination was the best way to produce normality and that it was able to produce again important normality in our daily lives.

“And, as you know, I think people should be vaccinated. I’m hesitant, with people I know, encourage, cajole, put pressure on it. to hold.

“But forcing people to do something doesn’t work. It doesn’t force the last few of them to cross the line.”