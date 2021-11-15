New Moderna COVID Vaccine Booster Eligibility Rule: Who Can Get the Third Shot Now

Argi Febri Sugita / SOPA Images / Light Rocket / Getty Images



More and more people are now eligible to take Moderna COVID-19 booster shots in certain states. This means that you may be able to get additional doses to further protect yourself. Booster doses are approved by the Food and Drug Administration Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, And guidelines for qualified and unqualified people are included. Learn who meets the guidelines for receiving Moderna booster doses and when you can get them.Also explain Mixing and matching vaccines from different pharmaceutical companies..

Moderna approval, Pfizer When Johnson & Johnson Booster Shot – together Pfizer vaccine for children -Coming at a deadly and contagious time Delta variant Hospitals in some states are once again buckled because they maintain the United States. Epidemiologists are worried about another wave of COVID-19 infection as cold weather drives people indoors, as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are beginning to peak. Annual flu season Kick in and inhale the immune system.

FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine Highly effective To prevent hospitalization, and for those who have not been vaccinated 10 times more likely to be hospitalized..New Federal vaccine obligationsThe Biden administration aims to counter the surge and put pressure on unvaccinated people. Antiviral drug You can also help.

Learn more about Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shots. For more information on COVID-19, here is the latest information. COVID-19 vaccine for children,if you I lost my vaccination card, NS Difference between booster and 3rd dose When Breakthrough infections..



Who can get the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot today?

The FDA has approved the Moderna Vaccine Booster for Moderna recipients over the age of 65, and for adults at high risk due to severe illness or workplace exposure. In addition, all Johnson & Johnson recipients over the age of 18 will also have access to the Moderna booster two months after vaccination. Target of Pfizer boosters, that too. Qualified people can take shots now.

NS CDC is recommended The following people will get booster shots 6 months after being fully vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna.

65 years of age or older

18 years old or older living in a long-term care facility

18 years or older with underlying disorder

Over 18 years old working or living in a high-risk environment

If you live in any of these states, you can get booster shots

these days, 3 states All adults over the age of 18 are allowed to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. You are eligible if at least 6 months have passed since you received your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Those who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson are eligible for a booster vaccination after 2 months. Adults are encouraged to get the booster doses they can use, even if that means mixing and matching vaccine boosters (more on this below). The following states currently allow booster immunization for all adults:

California

Colorado

New Mexico

Yes, you can combine vaccine boosters

FDA approved Mixing COVID-19 boosters, This means Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson in the United States. Anyone who is eligible for the booster will have access to one of the available brands of coronavirus vaccine. If you have received Johnson & Johnson and have been receiving your first dose for more than 2 months, you can get a Moderna or Pfizer booster. If you receive a Moderna or Pfizer on the first two shots, you can opt for any licensed vaccine, including J & J, if you are eligible and more than six months have passed since the second shot.

What does the Moderna Booster Vaccine do?

COVID-19 booster shots (from Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) outperformed the immune response, Breakthrough COVID-19 infection The effectiveness of the vaccine decreases over time.

Recent research Pfizer When AstraZeneca Vaccines have shown that their effectiveness can begin to decline after 6 months.Moderna said early data suggest that those who received the modelna vaccine in 2020 showed a higher rate. Breakthrough COVID infection It suggests the need for boosters to maintain higher levels of protection than those vaccinated this year.

Are Moderna booster shots the same as the original two COVID-19 doses?

Yes, most.Like the Pfizer booster, the third Moderna shot Will be the same vaccine As the first two doses, except that it is half the dose. To make your life simpler Moderna is also working on combination shots This includes this year’s influenza vaccine and its COVID-19 booster vaccine, which is currently unavailable.

Where can I get Moderna Booster Shots?

According to the White House, Boosters will be available in approximately 80,000 locations nationwide, including over 40,000 local pharmacies. About 90% of Americans have a vaccination site within 5 miles of where they live.You may check Vaccines.gov Call 800-232-0233 for vaccine information to find out which vaccines are available where.

Will the Moderna COVID-19 booster be shot for free or do I have to pay?

All booster shots are free, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. However, depending on where you get the booster shot (for example, at your local pharmacy), you may be asked to record your insurance status. We may ask you to provide your health insurance card, such as your name, date of birth, and membership number. You will not be charged for COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots.

Will I finally need a 4th COVID booster shot?

NS CDC updated guidance Next year, some people with immunodeficiency will be able to get a fourth COVID-19 booster shot. At this time it is unclear if other groups will need to receive a fourth dose.

Learn more about coronavirus treatments and vaccines Monoclonal antibody therapy, new Federal vaccine obligations When Why some people may not want a shot..

Jessica Rendall of CNET contributed to this article.

