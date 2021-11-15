Employers, courts consider religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine obligations

Washington (CNS) —Religions are usually away from work, but with growing requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine, many employees across the country say there is a religious reason for not being vaccinated. Therefore, the personal faith of employees is at the forefront.

To be eligible for religious exemption, employees must provide a reason for their claim and sometimes provide evidence through a form signed by a church leader. Second, employers ask whether these beliefs are honest and whether accommodation for unvaccinated employees poses undue difficulty to others by directly threatening health and safety. You need to decide.

Judgment of integrity is very personal and can be complicated. There is no religion checklist that has come up in complete opposition to vaccines, as major religions did not.

However, members of different faiths have different views, and some question the obligation of vaccines in particular. The Byden administration will vaccinate federal workers, Medicare or Medicaid facility workers, and employers with more than 100 employees in the coming months as part of their “escape from pandemic” program. I ordered you to request.

These obligations have been challenged in multiple proceedings, including those filed by a coalition of 10 states, and numerous employee vaccine obligations have been challenged in multiple circuit courts.

On November 12, the Federal Court of Appeals upheld a previous order to temporarily block President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing obligations of large corporations. The Justice Department has challenged the court block on delegation.

Meanwhile, religious exemption forms are piled up. One of the religious debates about vaccines is that it goes against the passage of the New Testament, which describes the human body as the temple of the Holy Spirit.

Another religious debate is the pro-life debate, citing that the three US vaccines are more or less associated with abortion-derived cell lines.

Statements from both the congregation for the doctrine of faith and the American Catholic Episcopal Conference state that the current COVID-19 vaccine is morally acceptable, but that Catholics are not obliged to obtain them. I emphasize it.

Some bishops said that unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which used these strains only in the testing phase, they were associated with cell lines from abortion during the development of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if selected. , Especially advised Catholics not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pope Francis advised people to vaccinate as an “act of love,” which has been repeated by some bishops for the public good, but bishops in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wisconsin have individual vaccination obligations. Expressed concern about its impact on the conscience-a decision formed.

The Christian Science Church and Jehovah’s Witnesses have stated that they are not opposed to COVID-19 vaccination, calling it an individual decision.

Leaders of the Archdiocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in the United States stated that there was no religious reason for church members not to be vaccinated, and priests were urged not to issue letters of religious exemption.

In a statement, church leaders said people “should pay attention to competent medical authorities and avoid false stories that have no scientific basis.”

Similarly, the three major branches of modern Judaism, as the parliament of American Muslim Julists said that the COVID-19 vaccine was “a very important issue beyond personal interests,” We have issued a statement in support of COVID-19 vaccination. To the community. “

However, while major religious groups support the vaccine, more and more individuals are mentally encouraged to reject the vaccine directly from federal law.

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 states that employers must provide reasonable accommodation for employees who oppose working requirements because of “honestly held” religious beliefs. These challenging government obligations on public hospital workers and military personnel seek relief from the free exercise of religion in Article 1 of the Amendment to the Constitution.

In guidance issued in late October, the Committee on Equality Employment Opportunities states that if a person claims a religious exemption, that belief does not need to be recognized by organized religion, but is based on political or social ideas. It stipulates that it cannot be done.

This puts the employer in the position of judgment to determine whether a person has a legitimate religious belief or a philosophical objection to the vaccine.

When applying for tax exemption, employees may be required to present a signed letter from a church leader. Templates for these forms are available from Christian legal advocates Liberty Counsel and the National Catholic Bioethics Center. The center said this summer that it “does not recommend mandatory COVID-19 immunity” with vaccines currently used in the United States.

The Center’s form teaches that “The Catholic Church may be required to refuse medical intervention, including vaccination, if his or her informed conscience reaches this definitive judgment. I will. “

Some Catholic leaders across the country should not sign them, emphasizing the importance of being vaccinated, as some Catholics brought them to the minister to sign these forms. I urged the priest.

In October, Archbishop Timothy P. Blogrio, Archbishop of the United States Military Services, said, “If you violate the holiness of your conscience, you should not be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The rules for religious exemption of the COVID-19 vaccine vary among religious leaders, states and institutions, and people are looking to court for some direction.

In late August, a federal district court ruled in favor of the University of Massachusetts in a lawsuit filed against the school by Catholic students denying religious exemptions from vaccine requirements. The administrator told her that the vaccine did not violate her beliefs, citing a statement from the American Catholic Bishops’ Council that the vaccine was “morally justified.”

Courts say that universities have no constitutional obligation to provide religious exemptions, and schools do not control their religious exemption policies in a way that burdens some religions but not others. Said that.

The large gap between these types of cases may need to be ultimately decided by the Supreme Court.

This fall, the court allowed maine health care workers to continue to enforce vaccination requirements and dismissed emergency appeals from some employees seeking religious exemptions.

The one-sentence order issued on October 29 gave no explanation, but the judges expressed their views in separate documents.

Judge Neil Gorsuch said he had agreed to the request of state health workers in an eight-page objection with Judges Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, and in many other states health workers. Said that a religious exemption was applied to.

He said that people seeking religious exemptions “adhered to religious beliefs protected by the Constitution”, so dismissing workers and suspending medical practice for non-compliance with vaccine obligations “attention” Deserves. “

He also said that the state’s refusal to grant religious exemptions was an “irrational boundary.”

New York and Rhode Island are the only other states that have vaccination obligations to health care workers without religious exemptions, both of which are currently being disputed in lower courts.

On October 29, a committee of the Federal Court of Appeals upheld the delegation of vaccines to New York state health care workers and dismissed the appeal that the delegation required a religious exemption.

The State High Court has rejected other challenges seeking emergency relief from the COVID-19 vaccine obligation, including challenges by Indiana University students and New York City public school employees. Both of these obligations had religious exemptions.

Matt Staver, founder and chairman of the Liberty Council, which represents workers in Maine, said he would file a petition with the Supreme Court to consider the benefits of health care workers.

“This case isn’t over yet,” he said.

– – –

Follow Zimmermann on Twitter: @carolmaczim