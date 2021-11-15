Vaccines not associated with menstrual changes; COVID, flu vaccinations can go together





November 15 (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They require further research to support the findings and include studies that have not yet been certified by peer review. No association found between vaccine and menstrual changes Many women have reported changes in their menstrual cycle after vaccination with COVID-19, but a new study of 1,273 women in the United Kingdom found a correlation, according to a report posted Monday. Was not found. MedRxiv prior to peer review.. The women who participated in the study carefully recorded their cycle and vaccination dates. “We couldn’t detect a strong signal to support this idea,” said Victoria Male of Imperial College London, who said the COVID-19 vaccine was associated with changes in the timing and flow of women’s physiology. Larger studies, or studies in other countries, may find links, she said. “It is important to note that most people who report such changes after vaccination will notice that their period returns to normal in the next cycle.” In other studies, the vaccine gave birth to females. No evidence was found to affect the condition, the man added. Get the COVID-19 vaccine safely and get the flu shot together It is safe to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine to patients at the same time, which may increase the vaccination rate. Lancet Thursday.. The researchers randomly assigned 697 adult volunteers, either the Pfizer / BioNtec mRNA vaccine or the AstraZeneca / Oxford viral vector vaccine, and three influenza vaccines for the 2020-2021 season (Seqirus FluAd or Flucelvax). ) Have been received. UK or Sanofi flu) or placebo. Studies have shown that most responses to shots were mild or moderate, and antibody responses to the vaccine were not adversely affected by taking two shots at a time. Providing both vaccines in a single appointment “reduces the burden of medical services for vaccine delivery, providing timely vaccination and protection from COVID-19 and influenza for those in need. It should be possible, “the research team concluded. Lung cancer patients respond well to the COVID-19 vaccine Small studies suggest that patients with lung cancer may get good protection from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, even while receiving treatment that suppresses the immune system. From January to July of this year, French researchers vaccinated 306 lung cancer patients from Pfizer / BioNTech. 70% of them received immunosuppressive therapy that impaired the body’s ability to respond to the vaccine. Patients with COVID-19 antibody from previous infections received only one dose. But announced on Monday, Chest Oncology Journal.. Approximately 10% of patients failed to develop antibodies in response to the first two doses and received a third dose. This induced antibodies in all but three people with blood disorders that were known to impair the effectiveness of the vaccine. Prior to vaccination, researchers said the mortality rate for lung cancer patients who developed COVID-19 was 30%. In this 7-month study, only 8 patients (2.6% of the total) developed mild cases of COVID-19. Researchers sought further research to confirm their findings, as the studies were small and unrandomized. Click Reuters graphics About the vaccine under development. Report by Nancy Rapid; Edited by Tiffany Wu Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

