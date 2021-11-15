Where to vaccinate children 5-11 years





Zane’s Building — COVID-19 vaccine is available for children I’m 5 to 11 years old, but I don’t have enough time to get a complete vaccination by Christmas. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of health at Ohio, said it would take two weeks from the second dose of Pfizer vaccine to being considered fully vaccinated. Taking two shots every three weeks, parents who want their children to be fully vaccinated by Christmas must receive the first shot by November 20th. The Genesis HealthCare System offers a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for children ages 5-11 at the Genesis Primary Care Office on 1210 Ashland Avenue on November 20th. Moderna Shot:Genesis HealthCare System Offers Booster Clinic “Gut wrench”:A rare look in COVID-19 care Reservations are recommended for vaccination at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department (205 N. Seventh Street). To make a reservation, please call 740-454-9741. According to department spokeswoman Jennifer Highstand, the department’s program of offering $ 100 gift cards to first-time COVID-19 vaccines also applies to children. Children’s doses are also available at the Muskin Gum Valley Health Centers in Zane’s Building, South Zane’s Building, Coshocton, Cambridge and Malta. Please call the nearest facility to make a reservation. Other locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines for children can be found at: https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/, Or call 833-4-ASK ODH (833-427-5634). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved a vaccine for younger school-age children. The approved dose of Pfizer is one-third that of the adult version, given twice at least every three weeks. The vaccine has proven to be effective, even at low doses, said Dr. Jack Butterfield, medical director of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department. “Although the dose is low for children, they get the same strong type of antibody response that adults receive at full doses,” he said. In addition, he said the vaccine is safe. “A study submitted to the FDA to give the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years did not document serious side effects,” Butterfield said. He added that some children may experience arm pain and slight pain. The approval and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children is a breakthrough in the fight to end the pandemic. However, schools should not lift public health measures such as masking and social distance until children are completely vaccinated, doctors said at a state-wide press conference last week when they announced approval. “It is still very important for students and parents to think about the importance of masking, as vaccinated children will not be fully protected for some time,” said Vanderhoff. Butterfield said it is crucial for children to be vaccinated to reduce the winter surge that has already occurred in some western states. “Children are less likely to get sick than adults, but they share the virus even if they aren’t sick,” he said. “It’s a fear that children will unknowingly share with their virus lovers at all family gatherings with less masking.” A November 14 update to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 217,913 cases of COVID-19 in children under the age of 18. Children account for a much higher proportion of all cases during the most recent surge than last year’s surge. According to ODH, 2,726 children tested positive for COVID-19 in Muskingum County. 874 was positive in Perry County and 323 was positive in Morgan County. [email protected] 740-868-3708 Social media: @crookphoto

