Researchers are developing promising vaccines and treatments for Alzheimer’s disease

Researchers at the University of Leicester, the University of Göttingen Medical Center, and LifeArc, a medical research charity, have developed a promising new approach to the treatment and vaccination of Alzheimer’s disease. Both antibodies and vaccines target different soluble proteins that are considered highly toxic, rather than focusing on the amyloid beta (Aβ) protein plaques in the brain that are commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease. is. Team research, Reported in Molecular psychiatryShowed that both antibody-based therapies and protein-based vaccines alleviate the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in a mouse model of the disease.

Thomas Bayer, Ph.D., University of Göttingen Medical Center. The researchers who lead the program said: Against AD … We have developed a new AD vaccine with unique features that are unrelated to other vaccines and antibodies under clinical development. Researchers are currently looking for commercial partners to take therapeutic antibodies and vaccines through clinical trials.

One of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease is the deposition of amyloid beta protein in the amyloid plaques of the brain. Amyloid beta proteins naturally exist in solution as very flexible filamentous molecules that can bind to form fibers and plaques. In Alzheimer’s disease, most of these string-like molecules are shortened and truncated. Some scientists believe that these forms are key to the onset and progression of the disease. “Aβ peptides are in several forms, including full-length Aβ1-42 and Aβ1-40, and the N-shortened pyroglutamates Aβ3-42 and Aβ4-42, which appear to play a major role in neurodegeneration. It does exist, “says the researchers. Said.

The team previously identified a mouse antibody (TAP01) that specifically binds to soluble non-plaque N-trancate Aβ species. Preeti Bakrania, Ph.D. Said a colleague at LifeArc to adapt this antibody so that the human immune system does not recognize it as a foreign body and accepts it. Bayer said: “In clinical trials, none of the treatments that may dissolve amyloid plaques in the brain have been very successful in reducing the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Some even showed negative side effects. So we decided on another approach. We identified in mice an antibody that neutralizes cleavage-type soluble amyloid beta but does not bind to normal-type proteins or plaques. “

The team was surprised when Lester’s research group investigated how and where this “humanized” antibody, called TAP01_04, binds to the shortened form of amyloid beta. They saw the amyloid beta protein folded back into itself in a hairpin-shaped structure. “… We report that the TAP01 family of antibodies uniquely binds to a novel pseudo-β hairpin conformation in the N-terminal region of Aβ, which is the other Aβ epitopes, conformations, or aggregates described so far. It has nothing to do with the structure. “

Dr. Mark Carr of the Institute for Structural Chemistry and Biology at the University of Leicester further explains: “This structure has never been seen in amyloid beta. However, by discovering such a well-defined structure, the team manipulated this region of the protein to stabilize the shape of the hairpin, We were able to bind the antibody in the same way. Our idea is that this manipulated form of amyloid beta could be used as a vaccine to trigger someone’s immune system to make a TAP01_04 type antibody. It was that there was sex. “

When the team tested in vivo-engineered amyloid beta protein, they found that “vaccinated” mice produced TAP01-type antibodies. The Göttingen group then tested both humanized antibodies and artificial amyloid beta vaccine (the “TAPAS” vaccine) in two different mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease. Based on imaging techniques similar to those used to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease in humans, they both antibodies and vaccines help restore neural function, increase glucose metabolism in the brain, and restore memory loss, which is a direct target. Reduces the formation of amyloid beta plaques, even if not. “We designed a stabilized cyclic form of Aβ1-14 (N-trancated amyloid peptide antibody; TAPAS vaccine) … Active immunization of two mouse models of AD with the TAPAS vaccine resulted in a marked reduction in amyloid plaque formation in the brain. Vaccine metabolism, stabilization of neuronal loss, and relief of memory impairment, which led to relief, “they wrote. “Treatment of both models with the humanized version of the TAP01 antibody had similar positive effects.”

Baklania further states: “The TAP01_04 humanized antibody and TAPAS vaccine target different forms of protein, which makes them very different from previous antibodies tested in clinical trials and vaccines for Alzheimer’s disease, which can be used as therapeutic antibodies or vaccines. Very promising as a potential cure for this disease. The results so far are very exciting and prove the team’s scientific expertise. Successful treatment will change the lives of many patients. There is a possibility.”

Kerr added: “Science is still in its infancy, but if these results are reproduced in human clinical trials, it could be revolutionary. If symptoms are detected, not only will they treat Alzheimer’s disease, but the symptoms will be The possibility of vaccination against the disease increases before it appears. “

As the authors conclude, “The new TAPAS family of antibodies is therapeutic for AD, either by active immunization with a cyclized peptide-based vaccine or by treatment with a therapeutic antibody of the humanized TAP01 family (passive immunity). Two new attractive options for intervention have been revealed … Positive treatment results with active immunization with cyclic Aβ1-14 and passive immunization with clinical lead candidate antibodies protect future generations from this dreaded disease. It suggests the possibility of a vaccine to be used. “