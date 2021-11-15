Health
Beyond the CRT: Protesting parents targeting mental health and suicide prevention programs
Parents across the country oppose mental health and suicide prevention programs, arguing that the school district does not want to focus on social and emotional learning.
Social and emotional learning focuses on teaching students skills such as problem-solving, self-regulation, impulse regulation, and empathy. It has been shown to improve schoolwork, reduce bullying and create a positive classroom environment.
However, social and emotional learning has become a controversial issue, and many parents believe that their focus is on teaching their children on mental health topics such as depression and suicide. I am.
One mother with a child in Carol Independent School District (ISD), Texas, said During a board of education meeting “At Carroll ISD, we’re actually promoting suicide.” The mother went on to say that the school counselor was paid a hefty salary of $ 90,000, and instead the school district improved students’ readiness to go to college. He insisted that funding should be prioritized in order to do so.
According to NBC NewsTwo days after the school board meeting, the South Lake Family PAC, an educational advocacy group, sent members an email urging supporters to call the school district, “Leave mental health and parenting to parents.”
In Indiana, when the Carmel Clay Schoolboard (CCS) hired the district’s first mental health coordinator, some parent groups despised her and published a threatening post demanding her resignation. According to local media..
The destructive behavior of parents in the area urged the CCS Board to hold on to the future. Substantially the board of directors Until there is a notification later.
Some states are also involved, and members of the Wisconsin State Parliament Propose a bill It will prevent public schools from “promoting student psychological distress” based on lesson materials dealing with racism and sexism.
However, data on adolescent mental health draws another picture. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Nationally, the suicide rate for individuals aged 10 to 24 was found to increase by 57.4% between 2007 and 2018. This increase was noticeable in 42 states.
National Mental Illness Family Alliance Also, in 2019, 16.5% of US adolescents aged 6 to 17 will experience serious mental illness, which is about 13.1 million. Suicide is also the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34.
Karen Niemi, President Collaborative for academic, social and emotional learning, Telled NBC: “I’m worried because it’s the child who is in a losing position. And what’s good for the child because of misunderstandings and potentially social emotional learning being used on the political agenda. I’m worried that there is a risk of prioritizing. “
Despite the repulsion, socio-emotional learning remains in some classrooms.Utah State Capitol Youth suicide prevention bill It will mandate a youth suicide prevention program in primary and high school, even after one parent group Advocate opposition A bill that says, “Introduce a suicide program to an elementary school where suicide does not occur.”
