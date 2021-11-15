Scientists report finding a second person whose HIV has healed “naturally”

OIn the evening of March 2020, there was a doctor who left the hospital in Esperanza, Argentina, and was holding a styrofoam cooler box. He handed it over to a young man who had been waiting outside for hours. He hugged it tightly in his car and speeded it up. His destination, the Biomedical Research Institute in Buenos Aires, is 300 miles away, and he could only reach it until midnight. That day, while the sister was in the hospital giving birth to her first child, the President of Argentina to prevent further spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, including strict control of access to the national capital. Ordered a national blockade. If the siblings do not do that, the contents of the cooler (more than 500 million cells from the sister’s placenta) will be lost along with the secrets they may have.

The woman was a scientific curiosity. Despite being diagnosed with HIV in 2013, she never showed any signs of illness. And traditional tests couldn’t find any evidence that the virus was alive and replicating in her body. Only the presence of the antibody suggested that she had been infected so far. Since 2017, Argentine and Massachusetts researchers have collected blood samples from her, carefully scanned the DNA of over a billion cells, the virus is still hidden, dormant, and ready to revive if conditions are right. I was looking for signs of being made. .. They wanted to do the same for her placenta. Because the placenta is a fetal organ, it is packed with maternal immune cells, an environment rich in targets for mining stealth virus.

As a scientist report At the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, they found nothing. In short, a woman who calls her an “Esperanza patient” to protect her privacy seems to have eradicated the deadly virus from her body without the help of drugs or bone marrow transplants. Cure HIV without medication or other treatment.

“This gives us hope that the human immune system is powerful enough to control HIV and eliminate all functional viruses,” said an immunological scholar at MGH, MIT, Harvard University. Yes, said Xu Yu, senior author of the new report. “As time goes on, I believe she has reached bactericidal treatment.” According to researchers, this finding, previously announced at a conference on retroviruses and opportunistic infections in March, is a possible treatment. It may help identify the law, he said.

Doctors have effectively treated HIV only twice in history — in the 90’s Berlin patient And in 2019 Patient in London — In both cases, bone marrow transplantation from a donor with a rare genetic mutation that makes the cell resistant to HIV invasion results in persistent remission of the virus. Although these cases have proven feasible treatment, transplants are expensive and dangerous, making it difficult to find a donor.

“Treatment for HIV was always considered impossible,” said Stephen Dikes, a longtime HIV researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, a professor of medicine, and not involved in the study. I did. He and Yu have worked together in the past to study HIV patients whose immune system is fighting more fiercely than others.of Nature research Announced last year, they discovered that such individuals have an intact viral genome, meaning that the virus can replicate, but are integrated into the location of the patient’s chromosomes far from active transcription sites. I did. In other words, they were scraped and trapped in the dusty corners of the DNA archive.





In one patient they examined, a 67-year-old Californian woman named Loreen Willenberg, researchers did not find an intact virus in more than 1.5 billion of her cells. Willenberg maintained control of the virus for almost 30 years without the use of antiretroviral drugs. If the Esperanza patient is the second person known for the spontaneous cure of HIV, Willenberg is the first person.

“We hope that these possible natural healings will provide a roadmap for healing so that one day we can come up with interventions that may be useful to everyone,” Dikes said.

Approximately 10 years after the AIDS pandemic, doctors began to find a small number of patients who tested positive for the HIV virus but had no symptoms, after which the virus levels in the body turned out to be very low. bottom. At that time, these case studies were estimated to be one-off. Perhaps these lucky few have caught glitched HIV strains that are not particularly good at replicating, and against diseases that were considered universally fatal until the first antiretroviral drug was developed. Gives the immune system a rare advantage.

But the more doctors saw, the more they found such patients.The past few decades have revealed that people with unusually strong immune responses make up. About 0.5% Of the 38 million people living with HIV on the planet. Scientists call these people “elite controllers,” and in recent years they have been the subject of enthusiastic international research.

Since their bodies represent a model of HIV treatment, drugs that can free millions of people from the lifespan of antiretroviral drugs, if researchers can understand why they are special. It may be possible to bottle it for gene therapy or other one-off treatments. Taking medicine.They may find a way to boost the immune system Non-responder — People who are very sensitive to many other health problems because their natural defenses have been so destroyed by HIV.

One of the dirtyest tricks of HIV is that when HIV enters a cell (usually a T cell or other immune cell), it makes its own DNA copy that integrates into the cell’s genome. Therefore, when the cell’s protein-producing mechanism encounters that bit of the viral code, it unknowingly makes more copies of the HIV invader. Antiretroviral drugs disrupt this process and spend time on the patient’s immune system to find and kill these hijacked cell factories. However, some DNA copies of the virus blueprint survive — scientists call them proviruses. In theory, they could wake up at any time and start making the virus.

Paula Cannon, a molecular microbiologist studying HIV and genetic editing at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, compares provirus to embers that have been smoldering for years behind the fire of the first infection. increase. If the wind blows just right, the fire will come back to life. That is why people need to take antiretroviral drugs for the rest of their lives and can never be cured. There is no way to attack or wipe out these potentially integrated HIV genomes. And until recently, there wasn’t even a good way to detect them. But Yu’s group has been at the forefront of developing ways to allow scientists to break down billions of immune cells, classify DNA, and look for smoking debris from past infections. ..

“This paper is an excellent showcase of the level of analytical sophistication that can be performed today,” says Canon. “It’s not surprising, but exciting, to find someone who is an elite controller who doesn’t show any HIV RNA virus in the body right now and doesn’t seem to be able to do it at any time in the future. The more I study these people, the more I think they will have clues that they will be more widely applicable to HIV-infected individuals. “

Dikes said he wanted to know more about what happened in the first days and weeks after the Esperanza patient was infected. For some reason, her body did not develop antibodies against all of the various expected HIV proteins. This suggests that her natural defenses quickly hit the brakes on viral replication before the virus spread and overwhelmed the immune system. Usually it only happens if someone starts an antiretroviral drug very early.

It can be a little difficult to study what happened to someone’s body nearly 10 years ago. All that remains is the memory of the immune response that was once mounted by the Esperanza patient. Many immune system players are transient molecules, and it may now turn out to be nearly impossible to find evidence of them, such as trying to find fossils of jellyfish and flatworms. I have. But Dikes said that comparing gene expression in his DNA and immune cells to other patients might reveal something interesting.

These are the types of analysis that Yu’s group is currently working on, along with Natalia Laufer, a doctor of Esperanza patients who is an HIV researcher at El Institutode Investigaciones Biomédicasen Retrovirusy SIDA in Buenos Aires, who is studying elite controllers. Their hope is to include the bodies of South African children by combining data from their cohort with others around the world. Started virus control After taking HIV drugs for most of their lives, their patterns of protection begin to appear and may one day be used to create a cure.

A patient with Esperanza told STAT in an email that he was not in a special mood but was blessed about how the virus behaves in the body. “I feel great responsibility and commitment to achieve this just by thinking that my condition may help achieve treatment for this virus,” she writes. Her first child was healthy and not infected with HIV, and she and her partner are now expecting a second child, said a woman who does not want to be named.

“It’s a very beautiful coincidence that Esperanza is her place of residence,” Lofer said. “Esperanza” literally means “hope.” That’s what Loafer said he felt when he met the patient in 2017.

“The ability of an individual to heal himself is a change in the HIV paradigm,” Laufer said. She added a warning that scientists may never be able to say “cure” with certainty. Because it requires the impossible task of sequencing all of the patient’s cells. However, Loafers said: “There are signs that some individuals may have complete control over HIV infection, and that’s very different from what we thought 40 years ago.”