Another set of records for COVID-19 inpatients in Maine

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 in Maine surged again on Monday, setting another record and straining the state’s hospital network.

There were 261 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Maine on Monday, 72 of whom were critical care and 35 were ventilators. That’s an increase of 12 patients since Sunday, an increase of 46, or 21 percent, in just one week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, about two-thirds of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not fully vaccinated.

Since hospitals handle a large number of coronavirus patients, many people Postpone elective surgery Or, people had to stay in the emergency room longer than usual. The shortage of staff makes things even more difficult. Most hospitals have the ability to shuffle patients to make room for growth, but COVID patients may require a higher level of care, especially if they are using an ICU or ventilator. Often.

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health, said health authorities are increasing tools to treat people before admission, such as monoclonal antibodies, but people are not being tested early enough.

“There are several treatments available if you get tested as soon as possible,” she said. “This is not a vaccine replacement, but there are ample supply of monoclonal antibodies that can be done outpatiently.

“Unfortunately, people are waiting to be tested. By then, it may be too late for the treatment.”

The CDC states that monoclonal antibodies are effective when taken within 10 days of initial symptoms.

Hospitalizations are still declining nationwide, but are beginning to level off. According to the US CDC, an average of 38,845 people are hospitalized daily, down 32% from this time last month.

The number of new COVID-19 cases will not be announced on Monday as Maine CDC staff will not process the test over the weekend, but Maine’s latest 7-day case average of 490 remains high. I am.

The positive rate for the last seven days in Maine, the percentage of tests that returned positive, was 8.2% on Monday, the highest in weeks. Two weeks ago, the average rate was 5.8%. An increase in the positive rate generally indicates that the virus is spreading faster in the community.

Nationwide, after a few weeks of decline, cases are beginning to increase again. According to the US CDC, the US 7-day average is 78,552, an increase of 9% over the past two weeks.

The average case rate for the latest 7 days in the United States is 166 per 100,000. The proportion of Maine is slightly higher, 194 per 100,000, the 26th highest in the state.

According to data tracked by the Maine CDC, 2,935 people in Maine have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In total, Maine recorded 111,114 confirmed or probable cases of the virus, killing 1,230 people. Both are one of the lowest per capita in any state.

Cases have spread primarily to unvaccinated populations, including children. According to the latest data from the Maine Department of Education released late last week, there have been 163 school outbreaks and 4,875 cases in the last 30 days.

On the other hand, vaccination continues at a constant rate, and vaccinations and boosters for patients aged 5 to 11 years have contributed significantly. Last Wednesday, more than 10,000 doses were given, the first day of more than 10,000 doses since May 21st.

Overall, Maine received a final dose of vaccine of 951,659. That’s 70.8 percent of all residents. In addition, 166,585 people have been boosted. Boosters are recommended for people over the age of 65 who were first vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, immunocompromised, and those who work or live in a high-risk environment. People who have received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination are advised to receive booster immunization regardless of age.

Among elementary school children, 10,943 received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, or 11.3 percent of all children of that age group. As with many of the state’s vaccination efforts to date, there are large geographic disparities.

In Lincoln County, 21% of infants receive the first dose, and in Cumberland County, 19%. In six counties, Franklin, Piscataquis, Washington, Somerset, Androscoggin, and Aroostook, less than 5% of people aged 5-11 fired.

” Previous