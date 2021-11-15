Health
Over 4,000 COVID-19 Reinfection Cases in Indiana | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease)
Indianapolis — Over 15% of Hoosiers have been infected once with COVID-19, but now some have been infected twice.
Whether infecting the virus to acquire immunity to COVID-19 or obtaining a vaccine, health officials are trying to accurately measure how long the immunity lasts and how durable the protection is. is.
While there are conflicting studies on which is better, some studies suggest that innate immunity may be more powerful, while new studies suggest that vaccine-stimulated immunity may be more reliable. It is suggested that there is. Life like some illnesses.
Recently, Indiana began tracking “reinfection” on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard earlier this week, on a separate line from the state’s total case count, which has consistently exceeded 1.05 million.
The total “reinfection” defined in the dashboard is the second COVID-19 infection that has occurred since September 1, 2021.
This is different from the “breakthrough” case, which is defined as an infection in a person who has previously been vaccinated with the full dose of COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, it is unclear whether previously infected, vaccinated and re-infected persons will be counted as re-infected, breakthrough, or both.
As of Monday, the total number of reinfections in Indiana was 4,139.
Reinfection at this point is fairly rare, as it is currently 0.39% of all known cases in the state, but can increase over time, as seen in breakthrough cases. I have.
In the state, 62,396 breakthrough cases were found among the 3.39 million vaccinated Hoosiers in the state, with a breakthrough rate of 1.84%.
Health officials say that people who have recovered from COVID-19 will continue to be vaccinated because the dose of the vaccine will help boost the body’s immune response and provide stronger protection against the virus in the future. Recommended.
The state does not publicly track the proportion of Fusher vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19. Similarly, there are no data on breakthrough reinfections at this time, but not everyone is shot after catching COVID-19, and the overall breakthrough rate for vaccinated people is less than 2%. Given that, it could be small.
Currently, about 50% of all Hoosier are vaccinated against COVID-19. Children under the age of 5 have not yet been vaccinated, and children between the ages of 5 and 11 have recently been qualified and are not fully vaccinated at this time.
From March 2020 to the present, Fuscher, who has been infected with COVID-19 but has not been vaccinated, tracks the number of people who have not been vaccinated but have some degree of spontaneous immunity due to previous infection. Since it has not been vaccinated, it will be counted as “unvaccinated”.
It is possible to get COVID-19 regardless of whether it was previously infected or vaccinated, but historical data show that people with some immunity are less likely to get the virus. increase.
Over 80% of the state’s unvaccinated population, 90% of hospitalizations and deaths, despite rising vaccination rates and the division of the state into about 50/50 between the two groups during 2021 The above has occurred.
People who have been immunized by infection or vaccine are less likely to be infected with the virus, and even if they are infected, they are less likely to be seriously affected than those who are not protected.
