The woman’s own immune system probably cured her HIV

The Argentine woman has become the second recorded person whose immune system may have cured her HIV.

Researchers call the 30-year-old mother, who was first diagnosed with HIV in 2013, an “Esperanza patient” after the Argentine town where she lives. In English, “esperanza” means “hope.”

“I enjoy being healthy,” an Esperanza patient, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the virus-related stigma, told NBC News in Spanish by email. “I have a healthy family. I don’t have to take medicine and live as if nothing had happened. This is already a privilege.”

This is a miracle of the human immune system that really did it. Dr. Xu Yu, Ragon Institute

The co-authors of the study Published on Monday In an annual internal medicine report, they said they believed their findings would certainly bring hope to the presumption. 38 million people worldwide live with the virus And to the ever-expanding field of HIV treatment research. This case serves as one of two proofs of concept that so-called sterile treatment of the virus is clearly possible by innate immunity.

“This is really a miracle of the human immune system that did it,” he said. Dr. Xu YuIn collaboration with Dr. Natalia Laufer, a viral immunologist at the Ragon Institute in Boston and a physician scientist at the INBIRS Institute in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he led a thorough investigation of HIV that can be performed in women’s bodies. ..

“Now we need to understand the mechanism,” said Dr. Stephen Dikes, a prominent HIV treatment researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study. “How does this happen? And how can this be therapeutically summarized for everyone?”

Scientists are pursuing the Byzantine challenge of treating HIV Multiple fronts, Including gene therapy; a so-called “kick-and-kill” effort to flush the virus from the reservoir, or a “block-and-lock” approach to stay trapped inside the cell. A therapeutic vaccine that boosts the body’s immune response to the virus.

To date, researchers have succeeded in treating the other two therapeutically — in both cases by complex and dangerous stem cell transplants.

HIV has proven to be extremely difficult to eradicate from the body because it infects certain long-lived immune cells, collectively referred to as viral reservoirs, that can be dormant for extended periods of time. This maintains the viral DNA known as provirus and encodes it into these cells under the radar of standard antiretroviral treatment. Infected cells can only attack the virus if they are actively mass-producing new copies of HIV.

Yu was also the lead author of the paper Release At Nature in August 2020, we analyzed 64 people who are the so-called elite controllers of HIV, like Argentine women. These are an estimated 1 in 200 people living with HIV, and their immune system can suppress viral replication to very low levels without antiretroviral drugs.

The authors of the study found that the immune system of these individuals appeared to preferentially destroy HIV-bearing cells that could produce viable new copies of the virus. All that remained was infected cells in which the genetic code of the virus was spliced ​​into a kind of genetic dead zone, a region of cellular DNA that was too far from the lever that promotes viral replication.

One of the cohorts, Loreen Willenberg, a 67-year-old Californian who was diagnosed with HIV in 1992, clearly stood out as having an immune system that completely defeated the virus. Even after sequencing her billions of cells, scientists could not find an intact viral sequence.

According to Yu, the apparent spontaneous cure of HIV in Willenberg is very similar to that of patients with Esperanza. Virologists have theorized that each of these women may have initiated a particularly strong killer T cell response to the virus. This is an immunological full-coat press that researchers can someday therapeutically summarize.

“I want to know more about this seemingly new and seemingly new phenomenon of HIV,” he said. Rowena Johnston, AmfAR: Principal Investigator of The Foundation for AIDS Research, about how the case of two women affected her. “There is so much you need to know.”

After a patient with Esperanza began partnering with Yu’s team in 2019, scientists have made a strong search for HIV viable in her 1.2 billion blood cells. We also searched for 500 million placental histiocytes after a woman gave birth to an HIV-negative baby in March 2020.

Using the highly sophisticated and sensitive gene sequencing technology just available, Yu and her team did not rediscover the intact virus sequence in the elite controller they were studying. bottom.

“This study sets the standard for demonstrating that Esperanza patients do not have replicative proviral DNA in their cells,” he said. Karl Diffenbach, Director of the AIDS Division of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — A division of the National Institute of Health that funded the study with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “The more of these patients we discover and scrutinize, the more complete our understanding of what a cured patient will look like.”

Individuals diagnosed with HIV may retain viral DNA inside cells and produce viable new copies of the virus, but their persistent power is still indefinitely suppressed without antiretroviral treatment. If so, the virus is generally considered functionally cured.

This scenario is also called post-treatment management of HIV or viral remission.There are some Documented case person’s Those who discontinue antiretroviral treatment, especially if they start such treatment immediately after being infected with the virus, have not recovered their viral load for years.

With bactericidal therapy, there is no viable HIV anywhere in the body.

“We are never 100 percent sure that there are absolutely no intact or functional viruses anywhere in her body,” Yu said of the Esperanza patient. “Our ultimate goal is to bring what we have learned from these patients to a wider patient population.”

Also inspiring the field of HIV treatment is the case of two men who have been successful in encouraging sterilization treatment by researchers: Timothy Ray Brown in the United States and a man in London. Adam Castillo.. Men received stem cell transplants to treat acute myeloid leukemia Hodgkin lymphomaEach from a donor with a rare genetic abnormality that makes immune cells resistant to HIV.

Ravindra K. Gupta of the University of Cambridge, the lead author of Castillejo Case Study, Castillejo’s Stem cell therapy With no signs of a resurrected virus, doctors were ready to claim for the first time that the British were almost certainly, in contrast, almost certain. Maybe — HIV cure.

In 2019, Bjorn Jensen of Dusseldorf University Hospital Presentation A case of a third man known as a Düsseldorf patient, as evidenced by a German doctor and his colleagues, may also have been cured in this way. Jensen told NBC News that the man had not yet experienced a viral rebound three years after discontinuing antiretroviral treatment.

Although these three cases caused considerable excitement, the treatments received by men were too toxic to be attempted as a cure for HIV in people who are not facing cancer that can be treated with stem cell transplants. .. Because Brown’s case was the first Release Scientists at the 2009 New England Journal of Medicine I failed Many other times Treat individual HIV in a similar manner.

Known as the “Patient of Berlin,” Timothy Ray Brown will hold a press conference in Washington, DC in 2012 announcing the launch of the Timothy Ray Brown Foundation. TJ Kirk Patrick / Getty Images File

Brown died in Palm Springs, California in September 2020 After his leukemia returns.. He was 54 years old. He spent the last chapter of his life enthusiastically defending a field of study largely catalyzed by his own historical case studies.

According to Mitchell Warren, Executive Director of the HIV nonprofit AVAC HIV treatment research In 2020, it will reach about $ 335 million worldwide, up from $ 88 million in 2012. The largest share is from NIH.

Gilead Sciences ViiV Healthcare We are also investing in the pursuit of a cure for the virus, which has killed approximately 36 million people worldwide in the last 40 years.