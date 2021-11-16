Augusta Health Vaccine Clinic Update: November 15, 2021

In partnership with the Central Shenando Health District (CSHD), Augusta Health continues to receive COVID-19 community vaccinations.

Current vaccination doses at Augusta Health:

Total dose given at Augusta Health Vaccination Clinic: 100,548

Fully vaccinated community members at the AH Vaccination Clinic: 45,174

Booster 13,359

Children 5-11 years old 1,025

current situation

The number and statistics of our community continue to be positive.

Statistical COVID data show a decline in prevalence across our region. The positive rate for the Augusta Health Test is 14%. The current COVID-19 census of inpatients is 11 and one has died in the past week. The proportion of our COVID-19 patients who are critical care / ICU level patients is approximately 35% of hospitalized COVID patients.

Thirteen COVID-positive cases were diagnosed at the Augusta Health testing site 24 hours before 9 am on Monday, November 15.

Vaccine, even if vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, wash your hands frequently, and keep away from others if possible. As winter vacation approaches and celebrations move indoors, these strategies become even more important to prevent further proliferation of COVID cases.

Vaccination qualifications

Augusta Health immunizes all people over the age of 5 who live, work, or attend school in Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are licensed for individuals over the age of 18. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals over the age of 5. Parents or legal guardians must be present to consent to vaccinations for persons under the age of 18. Be aware of the vaccine criteria you choose, as booster criteria vary from vaccine to vaccine.

Children 5-11 years:

There are individual clinics aged 5-11 only on campus to ensure patient safety and recognize different doses for age groups aged 5-11. Again, parents or legal guardians must be present to consent to vaccinations for persons under the age of 18.

Please make a reservation at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Booster credentials:

Two groups of previously vaccinated people can receive a third COVID-19 booster shot.

The first group is:

People with moderate or severe immunodeficiency (no proof of medical condition is required at this time).And who

I have already been vaccinated with either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine twice.And who

I received my second vaccination more than 28 days ago.

The criteria for the second group are a bit more complicated:

Those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna series are:

65 years of age or older

Living in a long-term care facility over the age of 18

Immunosuppressed over 18 years of age

18 years or older with underlying disorder

Over 18 years old working or living in a high-risk environment

For those who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson:

When will I get the booster?

At least 6 months after completing the Pfizer or Moderna series If you are immunosuppressed and have completed either the Pfizer series or the Moderna series, you can get 3. rd Administered in 28 days

Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months after vaccination

Which booster can I get?

• If you meet the above criteria, you can get your favorite booster shot.

Make a reservation for your vaccine / booster so vaccinate.augustahealth.com..

Due to patient safety concerns, vaccines are provided on specific days. Be sure to book a clinic that offers the vaccine you want. If you are enrolled in a booster and want to switch vaccines, make a reservation for the type of booster you need. For example, if you first received the Pfizer vaccine but need a Moderna booster, make an appointment with the Moderna Clinic.

If you have any questions about your eligibility, please call us Augusta Health Vaccination Call Center (540) 332-5122

Bring your COVID vaccination record card to your booster reservation.

Vaccination in the primary care office

All COVID-19 vaccinations continue Augusta Medical Group Primary care office. Patients wishing to be vaccinated by their doctor should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled for the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinic

This week, Augusta Health’s community vaccination team will provide boosters and vaccinations to other vulnerable people in the neighborhood of schools, shelters, community living communities and apartments. Six clinics are planned for the entire community: Fort Defiance High School, Stuarts Draft High School, Hilltop Apartments (formerly Gipsy Hill Place), Plaza Apartments, Elizabeth Miller Gardens, and Dixon Elementary School.

Community organizations wishing to partner with Augusta Health for vaccination clinics can be contacted VaccinationTaskForce [at] augustahealth.com For more information on requirements.

Large campus vaccination clinic

Book an on-campus clinic.

Move to vaccinate.augustahealth.com View the link and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, links, and the criteria for each link will be posted as available. This week’s on-campus clinics are:

Tuesday, November 16th: Pfizer Clinic 5-11 years old only from 3pm to 7pm.

This clinic is only for people between the ages of 5 and 11. Parents or guardians must be present to consent to vaccination of children under the age of 18. The link is located at: vaccinate.augustahealth.com

For first-time, double-dose, or booster immunization of the Pfizer vaccine. Available to people over 12 years old. Check the booster standards. Parents or guardians must be present to consent to vaccination of children under the age of 18. The link is located at: vaccinate.augustahealth.com

For first-time, double-dose, or booster immunization of the Pfizer vaccine. Available to people over 12 years old. Check the booster standards. Parents or guardians must be present to consent to vaccination of children under the age of 18. The link is located at: vaccinate.augustahealth.com

For first-time, double-dose, or booster immunization of the Pfizer vaccine. Available to people over 12 years old. Check the booster standards. Parents or guardians must be present to consent to vaccination of children under the age of 18. The link is located at: vaccinate.augustahealth.com

For initial, double, or booster immunization of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Available to those over 18 years old. Please check the booster criteria and register for your desired vaccine.

The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination call center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. If you need help, Augusta Health Vaccination Call Center (540) 332-5122 The call center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm to help you answer questions and book vaccinations.

Home patients are vaccinated through the Central Shenando EMS pilot program. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.

We appreciate our ongoing partnership with CSHD and are working together to provide the vaccine to everyone in the community in need of the vaccine.