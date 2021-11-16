If people stop wearing masks, the COVID-19 number in Hamilton will be:





Slowly braking COVID-19 remediation measures between now and February, rather than implementing all measures, means about 973 differences in Hamilton. This is due to the city’s new prediction that Hamilton will see 1,676 new cases by February if rules on masking and capacity limits remain. If these measures were completed little by little by that time, the city would see 2,654 cases of COVID-19, data show. And when the measures are lifted and the majority of children under the age of 12 are vaccinated, the number will drop to 2,541. These numbers are due to the shift in public health authorities to using COVID-19 as part of our long-term reality to ease rules and come up with ways to bring life back to normal. , Says Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, a medical officer. But people need to be patient as the community finds the right balance. “We are working on it all,” she said. “We continue to need science and continue to need community patience as we go through this process and see what works.” Hamilton has seen only 32 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, public health data show. The number of cities has been relatively stable since the third week of October. Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, a medical officer at Hamilton, says public health officials are trying to find a way to prevent the numbers from going up while allowing people to return to normal. (Bobby Hristova / CBC) At a meeting on Monday, epidemiologist Ruth Sanderson outlined three scenarios. The first is whether masking and capacity limits will remain at 70% by January 31st. Second, masking will be reduced to 60% by the end of the year and will be completely eliminated by March. The third is to vaccinate the majority of children under the age of 12 and lift the measures. Sanderson data show that in the second scenario, another 13 people will die of the virus by the end of January, and 77% of those patients will be over 60 years old. New cases can peak at 40 people per day. Her data also show that scenario 1 may have 129 more hospitalizations between now and spring compared to scenario 2 202. “We remain cautiously optimistic, but predictions should alleviate this optimism with the recognition that the delicate balance between controlling the COVID-19 epidemic and resuming must continue to be actively navigated. It shows that we have to, “said Sanderson. Rural Flamborough has the lowest immunization rate In Hamilton, 85.6% of residents have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 82.2% have been fully vaccinated. So even if the numbers increase, “serious consequences are likely to be modest,” Sanderson said. Hamilton’s encouraging numbers are Infectious diseases are increasing In most parts of Ontario.Last week, Ministry of Health Suspended further release of capacity limit Use for the rest of the high-risk environment, such as night clubs and baths. Other highlights: Currently, there are 110 people in Hamilton who are known to be infected with COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,462 people have been infected with COVID-19. Of these, 6.7% were hospitalized and 416 died.

Hamilton has an average of 13 new cases per day.

Last week, 659 people were tested at the city’s evaluation center.

City has Release new map It shows the immunization rates for different parts of Hamilton. Rural West Flamborough has the lowest rate, with 54.4 percent fully vaccinated. Ancaster and parts of Hamilton Mountain are the highest, with 99% of residents taking at least one dose.

