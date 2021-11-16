Health
COVID-19: 3 more deaths in NS, including 2 from outbreaks in long-term care facilities
Nova Scotia reports 99 cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Three virus-related deaths in three days.
Since the last update on Friday, the state has also recorded 109 recovery.
The dead are related to men and women in their 80s who were residents of a long-term care facility at East Cumberland Lodge in Pugwash, Nova Scotia. The house is currently outbreak of COVID-19, with 30 residents and 8 staff showing positives.
The third death involved a woman in her 60s in the northern zone who was not a resident of a long-term care facility.
“Too many Nova Scotians have died from this virus, and my heart is directed at my family and loved ones left behind,” Premier Tim Houston said in a news release.
“I am very angry and I am concerned that as a result of the current outbreak, we are now dying and the number of ICUs is increasing. Even with vaccination, this virus Some people are more vulnerable to it. You can protect them by vaccination yourself. If you are not vaccinated, this is a good reason to take that step and get it done. It should be. “
The Prime Minister and Dr. Robert Strang, the State Health Chief, will hold a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon.
Of the new cases, 52 were in the central zone, 25 were in the northern zone, 21 were in the western zone, and 1 was in the eastern zone. Currently, there are 265 active cases and 16 are hospitalized, including 7 in the ICU.
The state continues to note the spread of communities in the northern and western zones, “mainly in connection with continued infections from faith-based rallies that occurred in late October.” The ongoing infection is due to an outbreak at East Cumberland Lodge.
In a Facebook page update, Home said it was mourning the loss of two residents. The deaths of the two indicate the first passage of COVID-positive residents within the facility.
“We thank the community for their continued strength and support to move forward in these difficult times,” the post read.
The facility said it regularly re-examines residents and employees every 72 hours. The majority of residents experience “generally mild symptoms”, but staff are closely monitoring for changes.
They previously stated that 100% of residents and 96% of staff were fully vaccinated.
A 99-year-old family with increasing outbreaks of COVID-19 in NS long-term care facilities
The facility also states that staff working from home are “allowed to spend the day in and out of the community (unless otherwise instructed by public health) unless public health has set a quarantine protocol.” I made it clear. .. “
Meanwhile, 11 schools in the state have been notified of their exposure over the last three days.
according to Online state list, Schools are located in Enfield, Milford, New Glasgow, Oxford, Bedford, Halifax, Hammons Planes and Upper Mascod Boyt.
Outbreaks of COVID-19 continue at nursing homes in Cumberland County
