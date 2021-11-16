COVID-19 and Deer: Do you really need to worry about COVID-19 spreading to deer?





Since then COVID-19 Pandemic I’ve heard stories of sick animals, from zoo animals such as tigers and lions to household pets like cats. However, it is the common and native American species that have recently been worried about COVID-19. It is a white-tailed deer. NS NPR report, Some studies suggest that deer are susceptible to the virus.last year Proposed computer model The virus can easily invade deer cells.A recent survey found that 40% of the wild Midwest and Northeast white-tailed deer Had an antibody against COVID-19..and now A study published online last week It was found that at least 30% of the approximately 300 Iowa deer surveyed had active COVID-19 infections between April and December 2020. From November 23, last year to January 10, this year, specifically, about 80% of deer samples were positive. virus. (This paper has not yet been peer-reviewed for its value.) Is it really important if deer are susceptible to the SARS-CoV-2 virus? After all, it may be. “If the virus had the opportunity to find an alternative host other than humans, it would be what we would call a reservoir. It is a safe haven where the virus can continue to circulate even if the entire human population becomes immune. To make. ” Thresh KuchipudiBVSc, a veterinary virologist at Pennsylvania State University and co-author of the University of Iowa research. , MVSc. , Ph.D. Told NPR. This creates a new strain of the virus that can spread to humans. “That’s why virus management and eradication is becoming more complex,” said Dr. Kuchipudi. There is also concern that, as we have seen, these mutations may reduce the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. Delta variant.. In 2020, with the outbreak of COVID-19 on a Danish mink farm, the country Kill 17 million minks Regarding similar concerns. In addition, experts are concerned about whether the virus can easily spread from deer to other animals. “Now the question is, can the virus spill from deer to humans? Or can deer effectively infect grazing livestock? The answers to these questions are still unknown. No, but I’m obviously concerned if they are true. ” Linda Saif, MS, Ph.D. , A virologist at the Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine told NPR. These are major concerns about improving public health, but at the individual level, the main risk of deer infected with COVID-19 is theoretically due to close contact with animals. Thankfully, at the time of the press, this doesn’t seem to happen that much. “Based on the information available so far, it is believed that animals are at low risk of spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to people,” he said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “There are no recorded cases of humans infected with white-tailed deer,” he said. Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Bureau“Currently, the risks of COVID exposure associated with deer washing and venison cooking are unknown,” he added. However, the organization emphasized that if there is a potential for close contact with deer (such as when hunters or when dealing with raw deer meat), the same measures can be taken as the risk of human-to-deer transmission. I am.Hand wash, masking, and Get vaccinated.. NS Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Service He adds that it is ideal to “process the game outdoors or in a well-ventilated area” and avoid “head, lungs, digestive tract”. Do not handle or eat animals that appear sick or appear dead, minimize contact with brain and spinal tissue, be careful with knives to avoid cuts, hands before and after handling meat Other standard best practices for processing games, such as washing, will continue to apply. Disinfect the tool with bleach and cook the meat to an internal temperature of at least 165 ° F. Related:

