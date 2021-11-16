COVID-19 fatalities gap between California working classes

A recent survey published on a preprint server medRxiv * Assess whether there is any correlation between victims of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and their profession. To this end, this study found that individuals in the manual labor and face-to-face service professions experienced an imbalanced COVID-19 mortality rate in a Californian environment. This was found to be the highest rate observed among male, Latin, and black workers.

study: Disparity in COVID-19 deaths among working Californians. Image Credit: Apiwat Tumanil / Shutterstock.com

Background

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has led to varying degrees of national blockade worldwide to mitigate the spread and infection of the virus. I am imposing. Despite continued efforts, SARS-CoV-2 has infected more than 252 million people and killed more than 5.1 million people worldwide.

Although restrictions were imposed to control the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, many critical infrastructures continued to function to provide the basic needs of the people. This raises an important question: Is there a different impact of COVID-19 on working individuals?

Information on the occupational distribution of individuals who have succumbed to COVID-19 is limited. This study attempts to characterize COVID-19 deaths in individuals working in California.

After a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 community infection, California issued a stay-at-home order on March 19, 2020. But important sectors such as health, emergency services, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics worked where workers worked. You can work outside the house.

Therefore, it is reported that at least 4.7 million Californians, or 25% of the total workforce, worked directly throughout the blockade. As a result, this population accounted for 75% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in California as of November 2021.

Nevertheless, the occupational distribution of COVID-19 mortality and morbidity in California is unknown. Deaths from COVID-19 may be associated differently with a particular occupational sector.

To understand the dynamics in this context and signal preventative interventions, researchers assessed COVID-19 deaths among Californians working in 2020, explained their occupational distribution, and This study was conducted to investigate temporal trends.

Investigation result

COVID-19-related deaths accounted for 9.9% of all California deaths between the ages of 18 and 64. Of these, 2,486 deaths could be consistent with state employment records and were therefore classified as “confirmed labor.”

Researchers confirmed the work situation at the time of infection by checking the records of the Employment Development Department (EDD). If the decedent was unemployed, retired, imprisoned, unpaid, student, or housewife, the researcher did not include them in this status. Of the remaining deaths, researchers “probably” (n = 4,121) or “not function” (n =) based on death certificates and case registration data. It was classified into 1,443).

For more information on the decedent, researchers used the 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) Public Use Microdata sample file from the United States Census Bureau of California. They aggregated deaths at the occupational group level: 1) Overall, 2) Gender, 3) Race / Ethnicity, and calculated age adjustment rates.

In this study, the “confirmed” and “probably working” descendants of COVID-19 were predominantly male, Latin, foreign-born, high school or lower-educated, and black workers. I found out that there is.

In addition, COVID-19 accounted for 10% of all working-age deaths in California in 2020. These deaths were unevenly distributed throughout the state’s population, but the nine occupational groups with the highest mortality rates included agriculture, material transfer, construction, production, food services, installation, cleaning, and transportation. Occupation.

Age-adjusted COVID-19 mortality for workers aged 18-64, California, 2020. (A) Overall and all occupational groups. (B) Gender for the overall and selected occupational groups. (C) Race / ethnicity for overall and specific occupational groups. For information on the occupations included in each occupation group, see the US Census Bureau (https://www.bls.gov/cps/cenocc2010.htm).

Interestingly, COVID-19 deaths identified among the offspring working in this study may result from transmission of the infection at work, at home, or elsewhere in the community, but researchers have found. An important infrastructure sector where California’s highest mortality occupation is exempt from the state’s stay-at-home order.

Therefore, these high mortality occupations may have been places of opportunity for virus exposure. This is supported by some observed workplace outbreaks.

The main limitation of this study was that researchers did not undergo PCR testing because COVID-19 mortality is defined by COVID-19-induced mortality confirmed by a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Excluding the descendants of COVID-19 in California. ) SARS-CoV-2 test. This may underestimate the occupational burden of death from COVID-19 as described in this study.

Conclusion

Current studies have shown that COVID-19 deaths in California workers include work-related cases. The highest rates were observed among male, Latin, and black workers. Therefore, researchers recommend that occupations with high COVID-19 mortality should be prioritized by public health and regulatory agencies to ensure that non-pharmaceutical interventions are strictly implemented in the workplace. Did.

In general, future pandemic responses should be considered to focus on occupations with high mortality rates with historically unfavorable racial / ethnic minorities, including undocumented immigrants.

*Important Notices

medRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they have not been peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.