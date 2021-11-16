Rapid increase in measles cases due to decreased vaccination

Share on Pinterest Parents are urged to make sure their children are up to date on measles vaccination. urbazon / Getty Images Measles is a highly contagious disease, especially among children.

In the United States, as many as 4 million people were measles each year before vaccination virtually eliminated the disease.

Health officials are concerned that measles could surge again as childhood vaccinations declined during the blockade of COVID-19.

Pediatricians are now contacting their families and encouraging them to catch up with the vaccinations. Is there a resurrection in the United States? If so, how much do we need to worry about it? Is measles just a typical childhood illness with fever and rash? These may be some of the questions parents have, as some medical professionals have expressed concern about the increase in illness in the coming months. measles Until 2000, when it happened, it was a common childhood illness in the United States. Declared to be excluded In the United States for vaccination. Medical professionals are now worried that it will be resurrected and cause unnecessary illness and death. “We are all worried about the possibility of measles returning.” Dr. William SchaffnerA professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline.

measles It is a highly contagious viral disease. Symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes, fever, and rash. Before the vaccines available 3 million and 4 million In the United States, it depends on measles every year. About 48,000 people are hospitalized for measles each year in the United States, and as many as 500 people die each year. It’s endemic. That is, it exists consistently, but is limited to a particular region or population. The vaccine became available in 1963. Due to the widespread immunization, the number of measles cases has decreased significantly.

One of the major concerns of healthcare professionals is Decreased pediatric immunity COVID-19 for the last two years for a pandemic. “Because of COVID-19, children have been withheld from routine medical care. Unfortunately, we cannot provide immunity by phone or zoom call,” Schaffner said. “NS Recent CDC research He noted that of the 10 jurisdictions in the United States, including Louisiana, childhood immunization rates dropped significantly in 2020. “. Dr. Adaora Stefania Uzodi, Baton Rouge’s Hour Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. “Measles-preventing MMR vaccines have seen a reduction of up to 63% in certain areas. This decline means that far more children are more susceptible to measles than before. That’s it, “she said. “Measles is highly contagious. 90% of unvaccinated exposed people are infected,” Uzodi told Healthline. “It can cause serious illness and death. In 2019, the number of reported measles increased. In 2020 and 2021, there was no such increase, but COVID. It is believed that the blockade of measles helped in that regard. “ “We are worried that there will be more cases of measles and even future outbreaks now that stay-at-home orders and other COVID restrictions have been relaxed and face-to-face learning for school-age children has resumed.” She says. Added. However, pandemics are not the only possible cause of the increase in measles cases. “Measles still exists in many parts of the world,” says Schaffner. “Today, traveling is easy. People in other parts of the world who are in the incubation period and have no symptoms can spread measles to Americans. Unvaccinated Americans go abroad. You can go and catch the virus and take it home. “ According to Schaffner, unvaccinated people are usually found in groups because they tend to be around people who think and see the world in the same way. However, he said, due to feelings of opposition to vaccination grown from COVID-19 immunity, unvaccinated people could be more scattered and spread the disease in more places.