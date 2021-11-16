Indiana Coronavirus Update on November 16, 2021





The latest update on the Coronavirus Pandemic from Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Indianapolis — The latest updates on Tuesday are: coronavirus Pandemic, including the latest news COVID-19 vaccination Testing in Indiana. Vaccine registration Now available to Hoosiers 5 and above. Indiana Health Department.. This story will be updated during the day with more news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Booster Shot: Which one will you get and who will qualify? Related: Far from “returning to normal”: Indiana’s frontline healthcare professionals continue to fight COVID-19 and enter the ICU Latest US, World Numbers As of 3:30 am on Tuesday, there are more than 47.22 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University..More than 764,300 deaths have been recorded in the United States Worldwide, more than 253.88 million cases of coronavirus have been identified, more than 5.1 million people have died, and more than 7.52 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide. For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death. County still waiting for new supply of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine On Monday, health officials in Madison County and Boone County said Still waiting for more doses Of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Other Central Indiana health departments have reported vaccine shortages or no problems. The counties of Marion, Morgan, Putnam, and Johnson said they were confident in their supply and had ample room for all qualified people. Hancock, Shelby, and Hamilton counties report limited supply. On Monday, Hamilton County received another shipment of the pediatric vaccine, but still asks the family to make an appointment. The Indiana Department of Health has issued the following statement: “The Indiana Department of Health initially received 212,000 doses of pediatric vaccine. These doses were assigned to counties and sites based on population. Some sites are in high demand and have been assigned. Performed quickly and requested additional vaccines from state assignments. We received these requests, looked for places where vaccine intake was low, and changed doses if possible. This is for adults. The process is the same as when the vaccine was first deployed. Shipments of pediatric vaccines were wavered and the final dose from the state’s initial allocation was received last week. From now on, providers will order their own pediatric vaccines and their doses will be shipped directly to them without going through IDOH. “ Austria orders a national blockade of unvaccinated people The Austrian government has ordered a national blockade of unvaccinated people to combat increasing coronavirus infections and deaths. The blockade began at midnight on Sunday. This move prohibits unvaccinated people over the age of 12 from leaving home except for basic activities such as work, grocery shopping, walking, or vaccination. Authorities are concerned that hospital staff will not be able to cope with the increasing influx of COVID-19 patients. The blockade affects about 2 million people in 8.9 million Alpine countries, initially lasting 10 days. Police patrols have been strengthened and outsiders can check the status of vaccinations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wthr.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/indiana-coronavirus-updates-tuesday-november-16-2021/531-f0b57484-9116-4382-a3da-6b534133f654 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos