This Week’s Science: HPV Vaccine Effective, New Delta Strain Appears, UK Approves COVID Pills

HPV vaccine effective in preventing 87% of cervical cancer cases

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Reduces cervical cancer cases by 87% and prevents certain cervical abnormalities by 97%, According to a British study recently published in The Lancet. Researchers examined women 10 years after HPV vaccination and found that not only cervical cancer but also precancerous growth was reduced. In 2006, the FDA approved the HPV vaccine Gardasil, and since then two other HPV vaccines have been developed, with more than 100 countries incorporating the HPV vaccine into their normal vaccination schedule.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide, and HPV is involved in about 99% of cervical cancers. Although the HPV vaccine can prevent infection, it cannot cure it, so experts recommend vaccination of adolescents before they become sexually active. After the widespread use of the HPV vaccine in 2008, a catch-up program was implemented for teens slightly older than the ideal age of vaccination, 11-12 years. The program reported less efficacy, probably because some of the older teenagers were already sexually active.

Cervical cancer is disproportionately fatal in low- and middle-income countries due to limited access to the smear used to screen for cervical cancer. With the proven success of the vaccine, experts are now aiming to reduce the frequency of smear tests currently recommended every 3-5 years for vaccinated females. Experts believe that the incredible efficacy of the HPV vaccine can one day eliminate cervical cancer.

— Cindy Chan

The new British Delta variant fuels concerns about winter COVID-19 surges

A newer, more contagious version of the Delta variant is sweeping the UK and can cause an increase when winter is approaching. This new variant, called AY.4.2, Caries two additional mutations and spreads at an accelerated rate compared to other delta viruses..

AY.4.2 is a mutation of the current variant AY.4, which has a slightly different chemical composition of amino acids. According to microbiologists, the rise of new variants may be related to the United Kingdom, which has failed to implement vigilant health protocols such as wearing masks and vaccination of adolescents. Scientists believe that the development of new varieties is inevitable, coupled with the transition to winter, where people spend more time indoors.

AY.4.2 appears to be more “appropriate” than the delta variant, which has the ability to resist immunotherapy and high transmissibility, but it happened in the UK in the spring of 2021 when delta became dominant. No dramatic rise was seen. Mortality and hospital treatment in the UK have remained relatively unchanged since the summer months. Scientists believe this is due to the effectiveness of the vaccine and its ability to fight new mutants.

— Sophie wax

UK Health Regulator Approves Tablets for COVID-19 Treatment

England The first country to approve pills that can be taken at home Treat COVID-19. The drug, manufactured by Merck and called molnupiravir, has been shown to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization in potentially high-risk patients by about 50%. In the UK, molnupiravir is specifically approved for high-risk adult patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, but how early patients take the drug to be effective. I’m not sure if I need to get started.

Another challenge ahead of the spread of Molnupiravir is its price. Both the UK and Merck have not yet revealed how much the UK is paying for the drug. Many are concerned that low- and middle-income countries may not be able to buy so many drugs due to the high estimated costs. For example, the United States has purchased 1.7 million batches, which is estimated to cost about $ 1.2 billion.

The United States has not approved the use of molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19, but it may be approved by the end of 2021.

— My Islam

Scientists may have just found sponge neurons — or

When people hear the word “sponge,” they often think of household sponges in their sinks that are used to clean dishes. However, sponges, a multicellular organism that lives in the ocean, are also used in research because they help scientists unravel how more complex organisms have evolved.In the new study, researchers were able to identify 18 types of sponge cells, Contains cells similar to mammalian nerve cells. The discovery of these cells may help researchers further explore the nervous system of modern organisms that have evolved from sponges.

From the 18 sponge cells examined, researchers focused on one cell in an attempt to compare the similarities between sponges and humans in terms of communication between neurons. Human neurons send messages through neurotransmitters, but it is not very clear how sponge cells communicate. Scientists have used particle accelerators to notice the exchange of chemicals that may be a form of communication between sponge neuron cells and digestive cells. Still, more research is needed to understand the structure of sponge neuronal cells.

— Stephen Messiah

Whales, whales, whales, see what’s here

Ever wondered how many whales you eat in a day? After nine years of data collection, a research team at Stanford University may have found the answer. Whales have a strong appetite, eat much more food than previously thought, and play a major role in maintaining the ocean.

From 2010 to 2019, scientists conducted various tests, such as how much prey was scooped up by a bite of 321 whales of different types. This study found that all whales eat three times as much food as historical data have shown. Looking at this, blue whales in the North Pacific eat about 16 tonnes of krill (small shrimp-like crustaceans) a day. This is the weight of the city bus.

This study gives credibility to the theory that the population of large predators such as whales has declined significantly over the past few years, and whales have previously considered in the ocean as an ecosystem. It suggests that it is playing a larger role than it was. Whales mix large amounts of nutrients throughout the water when feeding and defecation. As more nutrients circulate in the sea, plankton (krill prey) grows more and more, and plankton is photosynthetic, leading to an increase in krill and carbon dioxide extracted from the atmosphere. Unfortunately, whale populations have declined due to practices such as whaling over the past few years.

-Manek Kadia