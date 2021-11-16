Many venues in Colorado already have vaccination obligations





The state’s new public health order will have a major impact on sustainable concert halls. Many of these venues already require vaccination certification.

Denver, Colorado — A public health order released on Sunday requires vaccination at an indoor, unseat event involving more than 500 people in a particular county in Colorado. Public health orders require everyone to be vaccinated at these types of events in the counties of Arapaho, Adams, Boulder, and Jefferson. Orders also include the cities and counties of Denver, as well as the cities and counties of Bloomfield. Related: Colorado demands vaccines at many indoor events and venues This order will have a significant impact on the concert hall, which can accommodate more than 500 people on an ongoing basis. Many of these venues already require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. For example, venues owned or operated by AEG and Live Nation already require vaccination or negative testing. Both companies operate a number of venues to meet their orders, including the Gothic Theater, Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theater, Mission Ballroom, and Fillmore Auditorium. Doug Kaufmann, owner of the Bluebird Theater, Ogden Theater and Lions Rare, said he upheld the latest requirements. “I totally agree with that. I think it’s a great move,” Kaufman said. “It will get people more vaccinated and more people vaccinated. I think it’s a good thing. It makes going to the show safer.” The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) is also promoting mandates. “We want the community to be as safe and healthy as possible. We were closed for over 18 months and had zero revenue. So, at this point, this is political to us. It’s not a battle, it’s a battle for survival, it’s a battle for overall survival, so whatever we have to do to keep our community safe and healthy, we I’m delighted, “said Chris Sacher, Vice President of NIVA Rocky Mountain. Zacher said the association is unclear why the venue was targeted compared to other types of meeting spaces. “I don’t think we really understand the order. If you’ve placed an order that only affects over 500 venues, but you’re not doing anything to bars, restaurants, or grocery stores, what are we really doing? Are you trying to achieve it ?, “He said. Many artists now have their contract that guests must show evidence of vaccination or negative tests. Therefore, at this time, this directive does not have a significant impact on the operation of many of these facilities. CDPHE said it is the first step to stop a wide range of outbound events. “As this progresses rapidly, we are assessing areas that can have a significant impact rapidly. What we know is these large events, especially large superspreading events. It’s an unseat indoor event that is at incredible risk of a spreader event, which is why we took action, “said CDPHE Incident Commander Scott Bookman. Public health order It will take effect on Friday and will be valid until December 31st. Applies to everyone over 12 years old. A public health order allows the venue to optionally accept a negative COVID-19 test until 1 December. After that, the venue must request proof of complete vaccination. Why are you ordering an event that is not seated? Jude Byham, a researcher at Colorado State University and a member of the team modeling state COVID-19 infection data, said: Next is Kyle Clark First modeling on Monday showed that these large unseat events showed more people in contact with each other than originally estimated, and a large number of viruses could spread within the community. There is a sex. According to Bayham, certain health orders may not affect current new cases or surges in hospitalization, but data from past public health orders change some behaviors just to get people’s attention. Indicates that there is a possibility. According to public health experts, it can be difficult to investigate cases inflated from these large events. Contact tracing and case studies are usually done at the regional level, but these large events can attract people from many geographic regions. Glenn Maze, a professor of health policy at the Colorado School of Public Health, said: “These case studies and contact tracing can be done by multiple public health agencies, making it more difficult to see patterns of people attending the same event.” Contact tracing efforts are progressing throughout the pandemic, and public health agencies in particular are coming up with better ways to build these relationships, Maze said. “There were some important improvements in technology, and we were able to standardize protocols on how to do this in multiple public health agencies,” he said. Related: COVID vaccination required at Ball Arena Recommended video: COVID-19 coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

