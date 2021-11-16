Increased COVID hospitalization, raising anxiety about LA’s winter surge





Los Angeles, California — COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in Los Angeles County, and this week’s health authorities are urging people to get vaccinated or booster shots before the holidays.

For millions of people vaccinated from late 2020 to spring, their immunity may be weakened, Dr. Mark Garry, California’s Secretary of Health and Welfare, warned. He urged people to get boosters as health officials prepare for the possibility of a winter surge. Unvaccinated residents are much more likely to become seriously ill or die if infected. Millions of people haven’t been shot in Los Angeles County yet, causing fear of another winter surge, if not as devastating as last year.

“I don’t think there’s a huge peak like last winter, but I think we’ll see another,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Los Angeles. The New York Times. “And the big difference is the large number of people who have been vaccinated.”

According to state statistics, as of Monday, the county hospital had 632 COVID-positive patients, up from 600 on Sunday. Of the hospitalized patients, 156 were being treated in the intensive care unit. It decreased from 163 people on the previous day.

As of Monday, the average daily rate of people who tested positive for the virus in the county was 1%. The county’s cumulative 7-day case rate estimated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rose to 98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last week. That number was in the mid-1970s two weeks ago. With 98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the county is on the verge of being downgraded from the CDC’s “substantial” infection category to the “extensive” category.

“Our weekly case rate is 98 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a high, substantial and borderline transmission throughout the county,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the county’s public health department, said in a statement Monday. Reflects that is continuing. ” “Unfortunately, the increase in infections among unvaccinated people also affects vaccinated people, so additional protection such as masking is still important. Vaccination, boosters Acquisition, masking indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces remains important to us. The real potential for a surge in winter. “ County health officials reiterated last Monday that unvaccinated residents were seven times more likely to be infected with COVID and 44 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated residents. According to the county, unvaccinated people are 60 times more likely to die.

An additional 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported by the County Public Health Service, resulting in 26,872 virus deaths throughout the county. On the other hand, 824 new infections have been reported, but Mondays are usually a small number due to delays in reporting test results from the weekend. The new case gave the county a cumulative total of 1,512,147 from the entire pandemic. According to the county, of the more than 5.9 million fully vaccinated people in the county, 72,163 were subsequently tested positive at a rate of 1.22%. A total of 2,424 vaccinated people were hospitalized at a rate of 0.041% and 396 died at a rate of 0.007%.

As of last week, 81% of county residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine and 73% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of 10.3 million, 70% are vaccinated at least once and 63% are fully vaccinated. City News Services and patch staff Page Austin contributed to this report.

