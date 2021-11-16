A second HIV patient, in very rare cases, may have “cured” the infection without stem cell therapy.





The patient has not been treated for the infection, but is a rare “elite controller” of the virus, eight years after being first diagnosed, with no signs of active infection and no damage anywhere on the body. There are no signs of a virus. Monday. This happened only once before.

An international team of scientists Annual report of internal medicine Originally from the city of Esperanza, Argentina, patients may have naturally achieved what is called a “bactericidal treatment” for HIV infection, as they did not show evidence of intact HIV in a large number of cells.

A 30-year-old female in a new study is the second patient described to have achieved this sterilization treatment without the help of stem cell transplants or other treatments. Another patient who is said to have achieved this was a 67-year-old woman named Lauren Willenberg.

“Sterile treatment for HIV has so far been observed only in two patients who received a highly toxic bone marrow transplant. Our study shows that even in the absence of a bone marrow transplant (or any type). It has been shown that such treatments can be reached during spontaneous infections. Dr. Xu Yu of MIT’s Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital and the author of this study, Harvard, emailed CNN on Monday. ..

“Examples of such naturally occurring therapies are not elusive in the current efforts to find cures for HIV infection, and the prospect of reaching the” AIDS-free generation “will ultimately succeed. It suggests that there is a possibility, “Yu wrote. Yu, Dr from Argentina. Natalia Laufer and her colleagues analyzed blood samples collected from HIV patients aged 30 years between 2017 and 2020. She gave birth to a baby in March 2020, allowing scientists to collect placental tissue as well. The patient had not been treated with anti-retrovirus until 2019, when she became pregnant and began treatment with tenofovir, emtricitabine, and raltegravir. After giving birth to a healthy HIV-negative baby, she discontinued treatment. The patient was first diagnosed with HIV in March 2013. Analysis of billions of cells in her blood and tissue samples showed that she had previously been infected with HIV, but during the analysis, researchers did not find a intact virus that could replicate. .. They found only seven defective proviruses. It is a type of virus that is integrated into the genetic material of the host cell as part of the replication cycle. Researchers don’t know how the patient’s body was able to clearly get rid of the intact, replicative virus, but “I think it’s a combination of different immune mechanisms-cytotoxic T cells. Cells may be involved, and innate immune mechanisms may also contribute, “Yu wrote in an email. “By increasing the number of individuals with potential sterilization treatment, it will be easier to find immune factors that lead to this sterilization treatment in a wider population of people living with HIV.” About 38 million people worldwide are infected with HIV. If untreated, the infection can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS. Last year, about 690,000 people worldwide died of AIDS-related illnesses.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/16/health/hiv-patient-cured-intl-scli-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos