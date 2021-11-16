This editorial was co-published with The Washington Post.
Health
One of the main reasons the United States did not stop the killing of babies by syphilis — ProPublica
In public health, a “sentinel event” is an example of preventable harm that is so serious that it warns of a system failure. The alarm is ringing.
An increasing number of babies are born with syphilis after their mother has a sexually transmitted disease and the bacteria have passed through the placenta. These cases are 100% preventable. When a mother with syphilis is treated with penicillin during pregnancy, the baby is often born without evidence of illness. But if the mother does not receive treatment 40% probability Their babies either miscarriage, stillbirth, or die shortly after birth. Survivors can be born with deformed bones, damaged brains, and suffer from severe anemia, deafness, and blindness.
I have spent the past few months Countries such as Belarus, Cuba, Malaysia and Sri Lanka are trying to understand why they have succeeded in clearing congenital syphilis while the United States faces the highest incidence. In almost 30 years: Last year, 2,022 cases were reported, including 139 deaths.This is because the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in the US On the verge of exclusion A centuries-old tragedy for babies as well as adults.
What was wrong here?
My report has led me to one major factor: according to the various experts I spoke with, the CDC’s funding practices are not only anomalous and prevent it from responding to an increase in sexually transmitted diseases. , Not ready for the COVID-19 pandemic that left us.
State and local health departments receive a lot of money from federal agencies that have the best bird’s-eye view of all the insects, viruses, and diseases that are endemic in the United States. However, CDC scientists do not have the power to determine how much to spend fighting each.
Instead, Congress has given the CDC item-by-item to combat a single public health threat from a wide range of categories, including emerging infectious diseases and Alzheimer’s disease, in a unique and unusual way not found in many other institutions. Tells you exactly how much money you can spend on more niche conditions such as interstitial cystitis, neonatal withdrawal syndrome, Tourette’s syndrome. Although the preventive tactics for HIV and other STDs overlap considerably, there is another section for HIV prevention, which is allocated about six times as much as the sexually transmitted disease category.
The decision was politically driven and the overall health needs were promoted as lobbyists and patient advocates landed in Washington and insisted on legislators that their particular illness of interest should get a larger pie. May be separated from. The cause of the lack of a large army of compelling spokespersons can be ignored. Sexually transmitted diseases have an extra layer of stigma to deal with and few dedicated advocacy groups. A few lobbyists who focus on sexually transmitted diseases may not even be able to meet with lawmakers.
“The CDC needs to have more money and more flexible money,” former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden told me. The political nature of institutional funding is part of the country’s failure to monitor the virus before the coronavirus pandemic. The 2014 Ebola epidemic is “Global wakeup call, ”Still in 2018, CDC Shrink I’ve run out of money, so it’s an epidemic prevention job.
This means that public health in the United States has always been what Frieden calls “a deadly cycle of panic and negligence.” Scramble to throw money in the latest emergencies and lose the attention and motivation to complete the task when fear diminishes. May, President Joe Biden’s administration Presentation We will secure $ 7.4 billion over the next five years to hire and train public health workers. However, some officials are worried about what will happen when these five years have passed. “We’ve seen this movie before, haven’t we?” Frieden said. “Everyone is worried when an outbreak occurs, and when it stops, headlines stop, and a recession occurs, budgets are cut.”
Jo Valentine, a former program coordinator for the CDC’s 1999 promotion to eradicate syphilis, said one of the reasons the campaign failed is that public health usually works to “fix things with parachutes in rescue mode.” It is said that it is because of it. This is effective in acute situations such as stopping the explosion of new outbreaks, but long-term such as financial stability, safe housing and transportation, which are all important elements of chronic and preventive care. It does not deal with structural problems. The last part of the case in public health efforts can be the most difficult to resolve, as it often involves vulnerable populations experiencing these barriers to access to care. They are also the easiest group to ignore.
The local health department does not have sufficient resources to investigate cases of syphilis with contact tracing to track patients, ask questions about sexual partners, and ensure that everyone is being treated. A disease intervention expert I cast a shadow over in Fresno, California, traveled six times to a rural town and drove an hour one way in an attempt to prevent a case of congenital syphilis. Patients are not detained, are patrolling, and have so far hesitated to visit local clinics for treatment.
With the ever-increasing interest in public health, how much money does public health make to tackle these unpopular but necessary challenges, and which CDC prioritizes. It’s worth reconsidering whether you just get the authority. After five or ten years, we have not yet reported on the COVID-19 hotspots that remained after diminished attention, indicating that there is still a place for the disease to burn due to the difficulty of testing and treatment. hoping. Also, I hope I haven’t written about the baby who died of syphilis yet.
Sources
2/ https://www.propublica.org/article/one-major-reason-the-u-s-hasnt-stopped-syphilis-from-killing-babies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]