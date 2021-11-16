General malnutrition to watch out for-signs, sources of information to meet your requirements





General malnutrition to watch out for & nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Nutrients play an important role in regulating healthy physical function Undernourishment can lead to poor health and long-term consequences The burden of undernourishment remains significant in countries around the world New Delhi: Among the many problems prevailing in the world, the burden of undernourishment remains significant. This burden is often borne by developing countries due to widespread disparities, lack of resources, and lack of access to balanced diets. Nutrients play an important role in regulating healthy physical function. The human body needs a variety of nutrients, each of which plays an important role. Each malnutrition is often accompanied by certain signs and symptoms that people need to be aware of to prevent deterioration of their health. General malnutrition Here are some common malnutrition and its signs: Calcium: This condition of nutrient deficiency is known as hypocalcemia. The function of calcium, commonly known as a nutrient needed to maintain bone health, is more true. This nutrient is also important for brain, eye and muscle health. This lack of nutrients can lead to the development of symptoms such as osteoporosis, cataracts, and tooth and gum problems. There may be no signs of calcium deficiency in the early stages, but some symptoms to note are: Hallucinations or confusion

Fragile nails

Muscle cramps

amnesia

Behavioral and mood changes Common sources of calcium include milk, cheese, soybeans, turnips, and broccoli. Iodine: This nutrient helps regulate thyroid function and can cause a common condition known as hypothyroidism. The symptoms of thyroid deficiency to watch out for are: Sudden weight gain

Hair loss

Malaise

chilly

Swelling of the neck Common food sources for iodine include cod, iodine-added salt, milk, seaweed, and shrimp. iron: Anemia, one of the most common blood disorders, is the result of this malnutrition. The common symptoms of iron deficiency are: Headache and dizziness

Palpitations

Permanent weakness

Chest pain and shortness of breath

Thin skin Common food sources for iron include kale, spinach, liver, beans and nuts. Vitamin B12: From the induction of cognitive impairment to the cause of nerve damage, vitamin B12 deficiency can affect the brain and muscles. The symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency are: Mood changes

Sudden weight loss

Persistent fatigue

Lack of balance and coordination

Skeletal muscle weakness Common food sources for vitamin B12 include sardines, beef, tuna, beetroot, and tuna. Vitamin D: The increase in indoor activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and blockade has unleashed a major problem among people, vitamin D deficiency. A lack of this nutrient can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, cognitive dysfunction, and bone problems. Some symptoms to watch out for are: nausea

constipation

Malaise

confusion

Frequent urination. Sunlight is still one of the most prominent natural sources of vitamin D, but certain foods can help meet the same requirements. Common food sources for vitamin D include eggs, tuna, salmon, fortified cereals, and lean meat. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.

