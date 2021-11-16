Health
MHP Offering Vaccine Clinic | News
As the holiday season approaches, Major Health Partners wants to encourage people to make sure they are fully vaccinated and, if eligible, receive boosters so that they can safely meet with friends and family. I think.
Children aged 5 to 11 can now be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. The CDC approved the vaccine on November 2, after the FDA granted an emergency use authorization.
The CDC reports that more than 8,000 children aged 5 to 11 years were hospitalized for Covid in the United States. A pediatric vaccine trial found that it was 90.7% effective in preventing serious covid-19 infections. Similar to the adult version of the vaccine, this series is given twice at 3-week intervals. The difference is that the dose in children is one-third that in adults, for a total of 10 micrograms.
“The availability of this vaccine is really good news for our children,” said Dr. Paula Gustafsson, Chief Medical Officer and Pediatrician at MHP. “Children are generally at low risk of getting a serious illness from Covid, but there were a few patients admitted to Riley’s ICU and one child died in the county. Not only do we want to protect them, but we also want to prevent children from spreading the virus to other high-risk families. “
The CDC also approves additional vaccinations for people over the age of 18.
Studies have shown that the immunity of previous Pfizer and Modana vaccines begins to weaken in 6 months, according to MHP. Taking a booster shot after 6 months will help strengthen your immune system. This will prevent serious illness and hospitalization due to the virus.
People over the age of 18 with risk factors who received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna between December 2020 and April 2021 should now be boosted. According to MHP, the best way to protect yourself during this high-risk season is to get a Covid vaccine or booster shots.
Those who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can take it at the following locations.
MHP Pediatrics Pediatric Covid Vaccine Clinic
Saturday, November 20 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Saturday, December 11 – 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
This place requires reservations. Please call 317-398-7337 to make a reservation.
To be vaccinated with MHP Pediatrics, the child must be an established patient with either MHP Family & Internal Medicine or MHP Pediatrics.
Children aged 5 to 17 years need parent / guardian presence to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Parents are kindly requested to bring their health insurance card.
MHP MedWorks Pharmacy Pediatric Covid Vaccine Clinic
On Friday, November 12, MedWorks began offering the pediatric COVID Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccine Clinic Day (reservation required only):
Wednesday 8 am-5pm
Friday 8am-5pm
This place requires reservations. Please call 317-421-2020 to make a reservation.
Children aged 5 to 17 years need parent / guardian presence to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Parents are kindly requested to bring their health insurance card.
MedWorks Pharmacy COVID Vaccine / Booster
MedWorks Pharmacy offers Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine / Booster and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine / Booster.
Walk-ins are welcome. Alternatively, you can make a reservation by calling 317-421-2020.
Vaccine / Booster Clinic days are from Tuesday to Friday from 8am to 5pm. Participants are required to bring their insurance card and ID.
