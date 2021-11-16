Patients taking antidepressants are less likely to die: Studies | Health





A new study of health records from 87 health care centers across the United States could kill people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) with COVID-19. I found it low. The survey results were published in the journal “JAMA Network Open”. The results add to the set of evidence that SSRIs may have beneficial effects on the worst symptoms of COVID-19, a large randomized clinical trial to prove this. Is required. “I don’t know if the drug is causing these effects, but statistical analysis shows a significant relevance. The numbers are powerful,” said Bacar Computational Health Sciences Institute, an associate professor of pediatrics. Member Dr. Marina Shirota said. (BCHSI) University of California, San Francisco. Also read: Are you fully vaccinated against Covid?Singapore destroys quarantine upon arrival from India The UCSF-Stanford research team analyzed electronic health records from the Cerner Real World COVID-19 anonymization database. This database contained information from approximately 500,000 patients across the United States. This included 83,584 adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19 between January and September 2020. Of these, 3,401 patients were prescribed SSRIs. Due to the large size of the dataset, researchers can compare the outcomes of COVID-19 patients at SSRIs with a matching set of COVID-19 patients who did not take them, age, gender, and race. , I was able to make fun of the influence of ethnicity. Severe COVID-19-related comorbidities such as diabetes and heart disease, and other medications taken by the patient. The results showed that patients taking fluoxetine were 28% less likely to die. People taking either fluoxetine or another SSRI called fluvoxamine were 26% less likely to die. The entire group of patients taking SSRIs of all types was 8% less likely to die than the corresponding patient controls. Although less effective than those found in recent clinical trials of new antivirals developed by Pfizer and Merck, researchers still need more treatment options to help end the pandemic. I said there is. “The results are encouraging. It is important to find as many options as possible to treat any condition. Certain medications and treatments may be ineffective or unacceptable to everyone. Data from electronic medical records allow us to quickly look up potential existing medications that will be reused to treat COVID-19 or other conditions, “says BCHSI’s Sirota. Tomiko Oskotsky, MD, a research scientist in our lab, said. Other authors include Stanford University’s David K. Stevenson, MD, Ivana Maric, PhD, Ronald J Wong, PhD, and Nima Aghaeepour, PhD. Dr. Alice Tan and Dr. Boris Oskotsky at the University of California, San Francisco. Follow more stories above Facebook & twitter

