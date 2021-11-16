How to manage Thanksgiving when you have diabetes

Here are 10 tips for enjoying Thanksgiving while controlling your diabetes.

If you have Diabetes mellitus, And Thanksgiving may feel like a race to manage what you eat without spikes your blood sugar. But there are ways to enjoy the blessings of the holidays without causing havoc to your body.

“Diabetes face challenges every day, and events such as Thanksgiving are no exception,” said Mark A. Smith, Jr., a certified diabetes care and education specialist in Birmingham, Alabama. What are the main issues?Manage blood glucose levels during vacations that are traditionally associated High carbohydrate food..

[Read: 8 Strategies for Maintaining a Healthy Relationship With Food.]

How to navigate Thanksgiving with diabetes

Here are 10 tips for enjoying Thanksgiving while controlling your diabetes.

— Take a vacation with healthy habits.

— Do not skip breakfast or lunch on Thanksgiving Day.

— Think about low-carb, low-sugar alternatives.

— Plan the plate.

— Manage partial control.

— Don’t forget your drink.

— Eat dessert carefully.

— Remember to keep moving.

— Check your Thanksgiving blood sugar regularly.

— Focus on Thanksgiving reasons.

Let’s go on holidays with healthy habits.

The game plan should actually start before the Turkish day.First, make sure you are practicing healthy habits such as: Do physical activity, Continue hydration Grace DeRocha, a registered dietitian and national spokesman for the Detroit-based Academy of Nutrition and Nutrition, says eating at regular scheduled times. These habits will help you start your vacation with the right attitude.

Do not skip breakfast or lunch on Thanksgiving Day.

Marissa Meshram, a registered dietitian and founder of MPM Nutrition in New York City, emphasizes the importance of eating before a real Thanksgiving meal. You may have a natural tendency to skip breakfast and other meals before Thanksgiving feasts to save calories and carbs. However, this affects your blood sugar levels and you may want to eat more than usual at Thanksgiving dinner.

Aiming for Breakfast with plenty of protein To help your blood sugar stay stable all day long.Meshram Meal Ideas: Vegetable Omelette or Greek yogurt Place berries, nuts and cinnamon on top.

Think of low-carb, low-sugar alternatives ..

A few Alternative dishes Things to consider:

— — cauliflower Stuffing.

— Crustless pumpkin pie.

— Low carb cornbread or pumpkin muffins.

— Mashed potatoes and half-mashed cauliflower.

— Sugar-free cheesecake.

— — sweet potato Casseroles that also contain carrots and / or have no marshmallows on top.

–Vegetarian mushroom gravy.

Recipes for these dishes, and replacements for other low-carb foods, are easy to find online. If you’re preparing a Thanksgiving feast, Derocha suggests that you should consider a menu that combines lean protein and vegetable options in addition to your traditional favorites.

[See: How to Control Thanksgiving Feasting]

When you get to the table

Plan your plate.

Meshulam recommends the following:

— Half of the plate Vegetables without starch, Roasted vegetables and salads.

— A quarter of a protein plate. This is usually a turkey.

— A quarter of traditional “fun” Thanksgiving dishes such as stuffing and potatoes. This is probably a high-carbohydrate dish.

“This helps ensure that you get enough fiber, protein, and fat to balance your carbs and blood sugar,” says Meshram.

Manage potion controls.

Daniela Novotny, Senior Biomedical Sciences Leader and Registered Dietitian at the Magers Family Health and Wellness Center at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, avoids traditional Thanksgiving favorites if she suffers from diabetes. No need to.A better approach is to enjoy a little bit of everything you normally enjoy Eat little by little Its.

Don’t forget your drink.

While it’s easy to focus solely on food during Thanksgiving, your choice of drink can also spike your calorie and carb counts.Try to avoid Sweet drink Instead, use the following options:

–Diet soda.

— Selzer.

— Sugar-free juice.

— Sugar-free tea.

– water.

Keep in mind that alcohol can affect blood sugar, including mixers that may have added sugar to Derocha.

[READ: Keto-Friendly Thanksgiving Meal Ideas.]

After the main dish

Be careful when eating dessert.

Yes you can enjoy dessert As for Thanksgiving, you have to worry about how much you eat, just like your main meal and drink choice. Pumpkin pie pieces without whipped cream on top are a reasonable choice, Novotny says.

Another option is to try one or two desserts that are most tempting to you. Fruits contain fiber and nutrients, so they are always a great dessert choice. No matter what you eat for dessert, sit down and enjoy yourself. Meshulam is recommended.NS Focus on what you are eating, You eat more slowly and fill faster.

Remember to keep moving.

Regular physical activity, including Thanksgiving, is always important. Exercise helps regulate and lower blood sugar levels. Think about ways to actively participate in Thanksgiving, such as morning training or attending a local turkey trot. Derocha is recommended.

Alternatively, the family may be able to play soccer or try training while watching soccer. For example, how many jumpjacks or push-ups can you do for each score? You may start a fun and competitive tradition.

Check your blood sugar regularly at Thanksgiving.

Ask you Doctor or diabetes care specialist How often do you need to check?It’s different for everyone, but one of the general recommendations is Test your blood sugar Two hours after the morning and Thanksgiving meals, Derocha says. If you feel your blood sugar is low, check as many times as you need.

By checking your blood sugar more often before and after Thanksgiving, Smith says, you can understand your measurements and stay ahead of diabetes. Also, don’t forget to take regular diabetes medications.

Focus on Thanksgiving reasons.

Make sure we all not only enjoy Thanksgiving-related food, but also celebrate being with our loved ones, Practice gratitude make it new tradition.. “Ultimately, the most important part of Thanksgiving is spending time with friends and family and thanking the people around you,” says Novotny.

More from US News

6 partial control tips

Eight Strategies to Avoid Holiday Weight Gain

Mediterranean Thanksgiving Recipe

How to manage Thanksgiving when you have diabetes Originally appeared usnews.com

Update 11/12/21: This story was previously published and is updated with new information.