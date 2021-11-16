COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 may also help prevent MIS-C – The Oakland Press

For children over the age of 5, the COVID-19 vaccine not only provides protection against the virus, but may also save lives and serious complications from the multisystem inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C.

Dr. Joseph Fakholly, a pediatric hospitalist at Bronson Pediatric Hospital, said: Specialist; Chairman of the Immunization Task Force, Michigan Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He was one of three doctors who spoke at a recent virtual town hall sponsored by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Fakhoury said he had never seen MIS-C in vaccinated adolescents, giving him the peace of mind that the same thing would happen in the 5-11 year old group.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome is a condition in which various parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, can become inflamed.

The CDC said the cause of MIS-C is not yet known. However, it is known that many of the children with MIS-C were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 or were around people with COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious and even fatal, but most children diagnosed with this condition have improved with medical care. “

According to the CDC, 48 children have died from MIS-C in the United States since the start of the pandemic, and 5,526 have met the case definition. In Michigan, there were 150 to 199 MIS-C cases.

“To break it down, it’s where multiple organs in the child begin to fail. And it’s due to the virus, not the vaccine. COVID-19 causes multiple organs inside the child to fail. Maybe. I took care of the children in the hospital suffering from MIS-C. This is the real thing. Those organs fail, breathing becomes difficult, lungs are closed, and others. It’s scary because the organs are closed. You have to wear a respirator. It’s no joke, “said Dr. Farhan Bhatti, Chief Executive Officer of Care Free Medical – Lansing. Michigan Leader, Healthcare Protection Commission. He was attending the same virtual town hall event.

“Yes, children are more likely to survive than adults, but that’s not the only indicator we follow. We are also tracking long-term complications of COVID-19 and those children Some of us will hurt our ability to breathe for a very long time, including even their perceptions. It’s a really serious syndrome, “Bhatti added.

The median age of MIS-C patients is 9 years. According to the CDC, half of the children with MIS-C were between the ages of 5 and 13. Approximately 98% of patients tested positive for SARSCoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The remaining 2% of patients were in contact with someone with COVID-19. Although 60% of the reported cases were male, 60% of the reported cases for which racial / ethnic information was available were Hispanic / Latin (1,467 patients) or black non-Hispanic (1,666). Occurred in a child of a patient).

If your child has symptoms of MIS-C, contact your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic immediately: in addition to ongoing fever, abdominal pain, rash, diarrhea, dizziness, dizziness. (Signs of hypotension), skin rash or vomiting. Not all children have the same symptoms.

Doctors agreed that children should be vaccinated even if they become infected with COVID-19.

“The strongest immunized people out there were infected with COVID and then followed up with a vaccine,” Bati said.

He said most people infected with COVID do not have to wait for the vaccine. Exceptions are those who have been treated with monoclonal antibodies and children who are ill or hospitalized with MIS-C. It is recommended to wait 90 days to get the shot.

The next MDHHS Virtual Town Hall for vaccines aged 5-11 will be Thursday, November 18th at noon. Visit Facebook.com/ MichiganHHS.