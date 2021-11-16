There are several ways to fight the seasonal blues





Holidays are here, a time of joy and cheers. But it is also a time of depression surge. If you are suffering, you are not alone. In fact, two in five of us suffer from depression. Millions of people are particularly affected by seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Cold temperatures, short days, and dark skies can cause seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Here are some tips for dealing with seasonal feelings. SAD affects 1 in 20 people in the United States, how can you stay motivated? “Put the right people around you and the positive people around you. These things will bring us joy, fulfillment and satisfaction,” said a mental health counselor. James West, a qualified and president of the Total Life Counseling Center, said. Doctors recommend spending 30-60 minutes daily in the sun and getting enough vitamin D-3 to fight depression. Aromatherapy, especially sandalwood oil, tea tree oil, lavender oil and lemon oil, are all known as mood boosters. Exercise for more than 30 minutes a day has been proven as a depression fighter, and experts say yoga, tai chi, walking, swimming and running are especially helpful. advertisement But when do you need to see a doctor if these methods don’t work? “I’m depressed, I don’t want to eat properly, I don’t want to go to work, I don’t want to go out with friends, I’m isolated,” West said. If the feelings of depression last for more than a week, it’s time to get professional help. Changes in time are also the most common reason people are affected. It affects our internal clock and makes us more tired. The dawn simulator helps you wake up with an alarm clock that gradually illuminates the room, mimicking natural light and encouraging a gentle awakening.

