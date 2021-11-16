Health
Colorado COVID-19 hospitalization fell on weekends
For the first time in a few weeks, Colorado’s COVID-19 numbers have improved a bit, but it’s too early to say if the state has really been cornered.
Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed that the number of people hospitalized for the virus across the state declined over the weekend. By Monday, 1,476 people had been treated for confirmed COVID-19, compared to 1,431 by Monday.
Colorado’s healthcare system doesn’t have much room yet, but only 94 beds are available in the state-wide intensive care unit.
The last time hospitalizations declined for the third consecutive day was October 7-9. However, they quickly rebounded and rose the following month. Dr. John Samet, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health in Colorado, said it was too early to know if the same thing would happen now.
“If you’re 100% optimist, that’s a faint hope,” he said. “I’ve seen this bounce before.”
New cases appeared to decrease from 20,940 in the first week of November to 19,161 in the week ending on Sunday. But the numbers released by the state on Monday have been incomplete for the past few weeks. In some cases, the decline slowed or even increased after the late reports arrived.
The percentage of tests that returned positive remained around 9.9%. Above 5% raises concerns that the state may have missed the incident.
As of Monday, Colorado had fallen to the seventh highest case rate compared to its population. According to the New York Times data tracker.. At the end of last week, the state had the second highest rate in the country, but Colorado cases recently appeared flat, while other states surged in the past.
If this weekend was the beginning of a meaningful improvement, Samet said the persistent drum beats of the news of concern could have prompted Colorado to wear a mask or avoid the crowd. However, it is not entirely clear why the number of cases and hospitalizations has skyrocketed now, so it is a difficult task to determine why they have improved or not.
“Maybe people received the message,” he said.
On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced: Vaccination proof is required From Friday to December 31st, we will be attending a seatless event with more than 500 participants in six metro counties in Denver. This requirement applies to the counties of Denver, Bloomfield, Adams, Arapaho, Boulder and Jefferson.
A spokeswoman for the State Health Department said public health orders apply only to seated events, as events where people stay in their seats are generally safe.
“Large unseat events can increase the risk of infection because individuals can interact with more people,” she said in a statement. “Yesterday’s public health order represents meaningful local action while minimizing the economic impact.”
The announcement on Sunday was the latest in a series of measures taken by Colorado’s public health authorities to protect hospital capacity.
Since the end of October, the state has the following:
If Colorado can now start hunting down the case, it will be a better place when people get together for Thanksgiving within two weeks, Samet said. If the number of incidents is still increasing, he said travel and supper could temporarily accelerate the spread.
If the case is really down, “you may have a little cushion,” he said.
Subscribe to our biweekly newsletter to send your health news directly to your inbox.
Sources
2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/16/colorado-covid-hospitalizations-fall/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]