Colorado COVID-19 hospitalization fell on weekends

For the first time in a few weeks, Colorado’s COVID-19 numbers have improved a bit, but it’s too early to say if the state has really been cornered.

Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed that the number of people hospitalized for the virus across the state declined over the weekend. By Monday, 1,476 people had been treated for confirmed COVID-19, compared to 1,431 by Monday.

Colorado’s healthcare system doesn’t have much room yet, but only 94 beds are available in the state-wide intensive care unit.

The last time hospitalizations declined for the third consecutive day was October 7-9. However, they quickly rebounded and rose the following month. Dr. John Samet, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health in Colorado, said it was too early to know if the same thing would happen now.

“If you’re 100% optimist, that’s a faint hope,” he said. “I’ve seen this bounce before.”

New cases appeared to decrease from 20,940 in the first week of November to 19,161 in the week ending on Sunday. But the numbers released by the state on Monday have been incomplete for the past few weeks. In some cases, the decline slowed or even increased after the late reports arrived.

The percentage of tests that returned positive remained around 9.9%. Above 5% raises concerns that the state may have missed the incident.

As of Monday, Colorado had fallen to the seventh highest case rate compared to its population. According to the New York Times data tracker.. At the end of last week, the state had the second highest rate in the country, but Colorado cases recently appeared flat, while other states surged in the past.

If this weekend was the beginning of a meaningful improvement, Samet said the persistent drum beats of the news of concern could have prompted Colorado to wear a mask or avoid the crowd. However, it is not entirely clear why the number of cases and hospitalizations has skyrocketed now, so it is a difficult task to determine why they have improved or not.

“Maybe people received the message,” he said.

On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced: Vaccination proof is required From Friday to December 31st, we will be attending a seatless event with more than 500 participants in six metro counties in Denver. This requirement applies to the counties of Denver, Bloomfield, Adams, Arapaho, Boulder and Jefferson.

A spokeswoman for the State Health Department said public health orders apply only to seated events, as events where people stay in their seats are generally safe.

“Large unseat events can increase the risk of infection because individuals can interact with more people,” she said in a statement. “Yesterday’s public health order represents meaningful local action while minimizing the economic impact.”

The announcement on Sunday was the latest in a series of measures taken by Colorado’s public health authorities to protect hospital capacity.

Since the end of October, the state has the following:

If Colorado can now start hunting down the case, it will be a better place when people get together for Thanksgiving within two weeks, Samet said. If the number of incidents is still increasing, he said travel and supper could temporarily accelerate the spread.

If the case is really down, “you may have a little cushion,” he said.

