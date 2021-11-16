Children and COVID-19: I couldn’t wait to vaccinate my children with COVID-19. This is the reason.





My 7 year old received his first dose COVID-19 vaccine last week. There were some cheers and some tears (mainly my, happy). Closing a year after the first vaccine began to be deployed to healthcare professionals, almost all groups are now eligible for administration. (Trials for children aged 6 months to 4 years are still underway.) After a long wait, the COVID-19 vaccine is finally available in the United States for children aged 5 to 11 years with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. I received a go-ahead Prior to this, on November 2, following the recommendations of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director of Medicine Rochelle Walensky (MPH). Positive reviews from the FDA And their vaccines and related biopharmaceutical advisory boards (VRBPAC). For many parents, the news didn’t arrive immediately. Until today 6 million children COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in the United States, and the risk of serious infection and death is lower in children than in adults. 65,000 children were hospitalized For each CDC data.at least 5,500 of them Suffering from pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), 48 people have been reported to have died in this condition. 700 children died From COVID-19 in the United States. In addition, children can easily infect others with the virus. In short, vaccination can protect individual children as well as larger communities. A wave of joy and relief My youngest child was anxiously waiting for this day. His older cousin was able to get vaccinated during the summer. His brother and sister (both over 18 years old) received the vaccine with my partner and in the early spring I received. So he was a stranger among our immediate family for a long time and couldn’t get any more excited about getting his COVID-19 vaccine. Many other children (and their parents) respond in the same way. “My children have been refraining from all face-to-face activities since March 2020 and are very excited to be vaccinated,” he said. Teresa Chapple, Ph.D. , Epidemiologist and Director of Community Health. Immediately after the vaccine was approved, children aged 6 and 9 were able to be vaccinated. “My 3-year-old was angry all day because he couldn’t get the vaccination. She wakes up every day and asks if it’s still her turn.” “He was a champion” Eric greenThe PhD, Associate Professor of Global Health Practices at Duke University, describes the oldest recently vaccinated person at ages 7 and 3. “I’m happy to get his lollipop and play his part. Thankfully, the first 40 hours have no side effects.” Iowa Pediatrician Amy ShriverMaryland was able to vaccinate a 13-year-old in the summer, but a 10-year-old child was not yet eligible. “I was thrilled when the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children over the age of 12,” she says. “When she got her first vaccine, I shed tears of joy and relief.” The relentless nature of pandemic parenting — especially as a medical professional For many at the forefront of COVID-19 response and research, the past year and a half has been overwhelming. Gillian Carmichael, PhD is a virologist and mother of two children, 7 and 4 years old. Her husband and children, who lived in Queens in a 650-square-foot apartment in New York City in 2020, spent 100 days in Oklahoma with their families in 2020, and Dr. Carmichael went to the city to conduct an investigation. Stayed inside.

..

