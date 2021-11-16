Stop this or you are at risk of diabetes, warn experts — eat this





Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects 34.2 million Americans. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. There are three main types of type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, which can occur in children and adults. If left untreated or undiagnosed, diabetes can cause heart attacks, kidney failure, coma, and death. Lifestyle changes can prevent the most common form of type 2 diabetes. Read the five tips below to learn more about diabetes and how it can help prevent it.Also, don’t miss these to ensure your own health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a COVID.. NS International Diabetes Federation It states that 537 million people worldwide have diabetes. This is 1 in 10 people. This number is expected to increase significantly to 634 million by 2030 and 784 million by 2045. So far, 6.7 million people have died of diabetes so far this year. “I think we can say that the world has stopped the increasing trend of diabetes as it celebrates its 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin,” said IDF Chairman Andrew Balton. CNN.. “Instead, diabetes is now an unprecedented pandemic.” According to a recent study published in February, people with diabetes are at increased risk of COVID. American Diabetes Association.. “And if you need another amazing statistic, 40% of people who died in the United States “COVID-19 was suffering from diabetes,” said Dr. Robert Gavey, chief scientific medical officer at the American Diabetes Association. “Covid may cause more people to develop diabetes.” rice field. Diabetic abnormalities can be caused by steroids used to combat the stress of infection and inflammation of COVID-19, Gabbay said. However, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, binds to the ACE2 receptor in pancreatic islet cells, the body’s insulin-producing organ, Bolton and Gabey told CNN. “And those who are first diagnosed with diabetes in the hospital are sadly exacerbated by either mechanism,” Gabey said. Bolton said CNN“A study in Finland decades ago found that people who had a” very slight increase in blood sugar “with a wise diet and regular exercise had a 54% reduction in their progression to type 2 diabetes. I found out. “You don’t have to whiplash in the gym. It’s a wise exercise to walk instead of taking a bus and climb stairs instead of taking an elevator. That will work,” he added. Eating fruits and vegetables is good for you, but everyone knows that it helps prevent diabetes. CNN reports: Add about one-third of a cup of fruit or vegetables When added to the daily diet, the risk of developing type 2 diabetes may be reduced by 25%, but high intakes of whole grains such as brown bread and oatmeal may reduce the risk by 29%. there is. “ Gabey told CNN: “People in remission may still be at risk of long-term complications and should be monitored with quarterly blood tests, annual eye and foot tests, and annual screening for kidney disease. There are. And cholesterol levels. “And don’t miss these to get over this pandemic in your healthiest condition. 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eatthis.com/news-unhealthy-habits-diabetes-risk-experts/

