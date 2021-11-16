The nurse talks about why she rejects the COVID shot and doesn’t let her child receive it





((((WTNH) – Most people in Connecticut are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — this is just over 70%. However, there are still thousands of people who refuse to be vaccinated. Who are they and why are they not shot? One is a registered nurse who refuses to be vaccinated despite seeing the damage of COVID-19 in person. Camille, who did not reveal her surname, was a registered nurse at a major hospital in Connecticut and worked in the COVID ward. She even saw COVID-19 suffering and dying from patients who died from it. Still, she still refuses to be vaccinated. “It feels like everything was in a hurry. I don’t think there is enough evidence to make a knowledgeable decision about whether a vaccine is safe and effective,” said Camille. Doctors stop due to COVID’s “dangerous false alarm”

Keith Grant, Senior System Director for Infection Prevention Hartford Healthcare, Vaccine development was historically fast, but I agree that it worked, he said. “More than 5 billion people are vaccinated. The impact of the vaccine, if you look at Europe, they are playing soccer games now. There are more than 100,000 soccer games in Europe,” Grant said. I am saying. Camille is exempt from the vaccine from the hospital and is regularly tested. She has three sons, all unvaccinated. Her 16-year-old son wants a shot, but she doesn’t let him get it. “My 16-year-old kid asked me several times,’Can I get vaccinated?'” Camille said. “I said no. Until I was 18 years old [when] You can make your decision, but by that time we will have more evidence and more knowledge. “ Camille said he was worried about COVID and his son’s safety, but “they are children. I think they can bounce off soon.” Grant said not being vaccinated was “playing the odds.” “Most kids work very well with COVID-19, but adding a vaccine, a mask, and the right social distance to it puts us in a much better position,” Grant said. increase. “And this is not in a position to prevent anything but death. That’s a big deal.” Camille says for her, “It’s about freedom.” “I don’t think the government should tell us what to put in our body,” she said. Despite the vaccination dispute, Camille said her main concern has not changed. “Our primary concern is the patient, no matter what,” said a Connecticut nurse. The state is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases heading for winter

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 58% of Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus and more than 68% are vaccinated at least once. CDC, COVID-19 vaccine is “Effective for protection from severe illness and death From the virus that causes COVID-19 variant.. “ “NS Benefits of COVID-19 vaccination Exceeds Known potential risks, It’s rare, “CDC said.

