The evolution of breast cancer genetic testing spurs questions about the best criteria to use.

November 16, 2021
Read for 2 minutes
Robson ME. Benefits of genetically testing all patients with breast cancer. Place of presentation: 39th Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium: Innovative Cancer Treatment for Tomorrow; November 3-5, 2021.
Disclosure:
Healio was unable to confirm the relevant financial disclosure at the time of reporting.
According to a speaker at the Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium, genetic testing for breast cancer has evolved significantly since its inception nearly 30 years ago.
“In the mid 90’s we had a certain belief in the following: Genetic testing — Mutations, or pathogenic manifolds, are rare and are considered to provide de facto certainty for developing either breast or ovarian cancer. ” Mark E. Robson, MD, Oncologists and deputy chief physicians of clinical genetics and breast medicine services at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center School of Medicine said in a presentation. “It’s a bit embarrassing to admit that everything we were thinking at the time was wrong, but it’s science. It sometimes happens. We know that genetic testing has therapeutic benefits. Did not know, and did not even know if preventive interventions would work. “
Resources were limited when genetic testing began, Robson added.
“There were so many genetic counselors around, and at the time there were even fewer tests than they are today — and the tests were expensive,” he said. “We also speculated that we could understand who changed through clinical criteria, especially pedigree analysis.”
Much is known about genetic testing today, Who should be tested remain.
Robson presented three different scenarios in which an individual is eligible. Only women who meet the criteria of the National Cancer Network, all women with breast cancer, or only women under the age of 65.
“Also, the test is BRCA1, BRCA2 When PALB2 Or do you need to use a multi-gene panel test that includes a wider range? What about census — should every individual have the opportunity to be tested?To be honest, this doesn’t work for some reason, but Cascade Testing — Effective [patient with breast cancer] As a gateway to the family — in the United States BRCA Change, “Robson said.
Genetic testing is also cost-effective under certain assumptions, such as multi-genetic testing for all patients with breast cancer, he added.
“When testing all breast cancer patients, we identify more pathogenic manifold carriers than when testing by criteria alone. We identify a few more. BRCA When PALB2 Carriers who make more informed decisions about contralateral mastectomy that may be the subject of PARP [poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase] Inhibitors in metastatic or early stage disease setting. It also has the potential to reduce racial and socio-economic inequality in access to genetic testing, “Robson said.
“Now, do we need to test all the genes?” Robson added. “When thinking about a multi-gene panel, every test company has several different products. Some contain 80-90 genes.”. Take a step back and think about what’s in the panel. That is worth it. “
Conversely, genetic testing of all pathogenic manifolds can cause problems.
“One is the risk of a particular gene BRCA1 and BRCA2, and many variants of the test panel are not statistically significantly associated with breast cancer, “Robson said. “The clinical validity is completely unknown. Even those with a statistically significant association are often at less risk than women with first-degree relatives.”
Another complexity to this is BRCA1 and BRCA2 If the risk is not specifically changeable, the following genetic risks check2 and ATM He added that it is highly variable by other factors such as mammography density, traditional risk factors, and polygene risk.
“In reality, many of us are testing multiple genes and there is no way to stop this, but we need to keep in mind exactly what it will achieve,” Robson said. increase.
