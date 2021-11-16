



Among the more than 360,000 participants studied over 10-14 years, they drank 2-3 cups of coffee, 3-5 cups of tea, or 4-6 cups of coffee or a combination of teas a day. People had the lowest risk. Symptoms of stroke and dementia, according to researchers at Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China.

“Our findings suggest that moderate intake of coffee and tea, either separately or in combination, reduces the risk of stroke and dementia,” the study authors said in a release.

According to the report, 10% of deaths worldwide are due to stroke. A 2017 study published in The Lancet. Dementia refers to a general decline in brain function, but it can develop after a stroke.

Drinking coffee or tea alone was also associated with a lower risk of both conditions, but I drank 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of tea (4-6 cups total) daily. People were at their best at 28%. Studies show that people who do not take either have a lower risk of dementia and a 32% lower risk of stroke.

Participant information came from UK Biobank, a database of anonymous health information from approximately 500,000 volunteers in the United Kingdom collected between 2006 and 2020. Coffee and tea. According to a study published in PLOS Medicine, 5,079 participants developed dementia and 10,053 experienced at least one stroke during the study period. There are many studies suggesting that health benefits may be related to drinking coffee and tea, but researchers should note that they can only say that the two are related. Important-Beverages did not necessarily provide protection. The accuracy of the data is limited as participants reported drinking their own tea and coffee, and their estimates may be affected by their own bias, Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the American Stroke Association and Chairman of the Blood Vessels, said in an email the neurology of Massachusetts General Hospital. “You can’t guess the causality. You can’t say,’Drinking more coffee or tea is good for your brain.’ What we can say is that in this study, moderate coffee / tea People who report drinking are less likely to have a stroke or dementia after a 10-year follow-up, “Schwamm said. Is it time to start drinking coffee? Past studies suggest that coffee may be beneficial to brain health. In another 2021 study using UK Biobank, People who have no diagnosis of heart disease and drink coffee regularly Compared to those who do not drink coffee, 0.5 to 3 cups of coffee a day was associated with a reduced risk of death from heart disease, stroke, and premature death from any cause. Caffeinated coffee can help the brain in several ways by increasing the production of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor. British Alzheimer’s Association. Called G-CSF, it helps Protects and repairs nerve brain cells. Neither decaffeinated coffee nor caffeine alone has been shown to be useful in this way, suggesting that there may be a combined effect between decaffeinated and unknown compounds in coffee. “The association said. When it comes to coffee, the more you have, the better. People who drank more than 6 glasses a day were at increased risk of dementia and had a lower total brain volume, according to a study published in. June of the journal Nutritional Neuroscience. The results of the latest research may show some benefits of drinking coffee and tea, but that means everyone should start brewing more cups throughout the day. I will not. “Note that one man’s cappuccino is another man’s expression,” Schwam said. “Not all coffee beverages contain the same amount of caffeine, and people estimate a cup of coffee or tea differently, so it’s best to consume most of them in moderation. You have to remember that. “ He added that if he avoided caffeinated beverages in the past, there may have been good reason and there is still no evidence that it would be beneficial to start a coffee or tea habit. In most cases, moderation is the best approach, according to Schwam. “Enjoy your morning coffee. If you enjoy it, don’t curse additional coffee,” he concludes.

