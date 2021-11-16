The vaccination video is aimed at young people using a long Covid story





For the 20-year-old computer science major at the University of Missouri, Covid-19 was not an easy illness.

About 10 months later, she says she’s still out of breath just walking down the dorm stairs on an unexpected turn for someone who played for a high school Wikiversity soccer team. She says her brain is still very foggy, so there is a problem with information processing and she has to write everything on Post-it. Otherwise she will forget it. She can’t even remember her first date with her boyfriend.

“I can see what happened and I can hear about them, but I can’t get them back,” she sheds tears and stares straight at the camera.

Van Dyke is a new advertising campaign released on Tuesday. Long Covid’s voice “Campaign, Resolve to Save Lives initiative, initiative of global health organization Vital Strategies.

Van Dyke is one of three in his twenties. Long covid I’m having a hard time advertising. Some are in English and one is also in Spanish. For some, ads hear about long Covids, a condition with a wide range of new or ongoing health problems that can appear regardless of how ill they are with the initial Covid-19 infection. May be the first time. Public health leaders want people, especially young people, to hear these stories and be vaccinated. Young people are in it Vaccination is the least American people. Research Since the beginning of this year, some young people have not been vaccinated because they have not yet obtained the vaccine, while others think they need the vaccine more than they do. Communicating people about the potential long-term effects of Covid-19 may be the exact motivation they need to be protected. “We basically looked at what worked in public health campaigns, but generally we’re not telling people to die. In general, people live their lives. I’m watching the stories of real people who are having a negative impact. A serious obstacle from a certain state. ” Dr. Tom Peace , Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, and is currently President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives. “These real-life stories are compelling because they are real-life stories.” Advertising that exposes people to something that sounds scary works, but Studies show .. In one study examining “fear complaints” (called in the literature), when used with caution, “fear complaints are effective in having a positive effect on attitudes, intentions, and behaviors, and they are not. There are few situations. It’s effective and there are no specific situations where they backfire. ” 2015 study. Similar public health campaigns that explain the consequences of dangerous health behaviors have been used to prevent HIV transmission and encourage people to quit smoking. Scientists cannot yet predict who will be infected with Covid, but more than half of those who survive Covid-19 have more than six months of mental or physical health problems after recovering from their initial illness. I think I have.Research published in JAMA network open Saturday. So far there is no cure and it is unclear how long people will be symptomatic. The unknown is part of what you care about Rob Smith The 22-year-old appeared in one of the ads saying he was suffering from a fog in his brain and didn’t even have the energy to meet his friends. “It makes them feel like I don’t want to see them, or I’m angry with them,” he says in an ad. “I don’t know what’s really happening, I’m recovering, or someone even cares if I’m recovering. I don’t know.” Isaiah Smith A 26-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran and part-time student caught Covid-19 over a year ago, but still can’t lift anything over £ 5. “This was, to be honest, a very scary trip,” he says in an ad. “How can I adjust my life to this?” The campaign targets low-vaccination states and cities such as Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, Montana, Missouri, Indiana, Alabama, and Louisiana. Alyson Neel, Communications Director, Louisiana Health Department, is pleased to be able to add ads to the rotation of spots featuring personal stories running on several platforms. “People want to hear from people who look like them, have similar backgrounds, and people in their daily lives,” Neil said. “Young people especially don’t want to hear this from elected officials. We are humble enough to know at the Louisiana Health Department that we are not always the right messenger.” She says people can’t get vaccinated immediately. “In Louisiana, about 280,000 people between the ages of 18 and 29 have already raised their sleeves. Good news, but we need to make it higher,” Neil said. She said at least 105 people in Louisiana, ages 18-29, had died in Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. “One of these deaths is too many, but 105 deaths are many and there are many preventable deaths. We assure young people whether it is a long Covid or a more serious consequence. I would like to inform you of the impact. ”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/16/health/long-covid-ads-vaccine-motivation-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos