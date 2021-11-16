Health
The vaccination video is aimed at young people using a long Covid story
For the 20-year-old computer science major at the University of Missouri, Covid-19 was not an easy illness.
About 10 months later, she says she’s still out of breath just walking down the dorm stairs on an unexpected turn for someone who played for a high school Wikiversity soccer team. She says her brain is still very foggy, so there is a problem with information processing and she has to write everything on Post-it. Otherwise she will forget it. She can’t even remember her first date with her boyfriend.
“I can see what happened and I can hear about them, but I can’t get them back,” she sheds tears and stares straight at the camera.
Public health leaders want people, especially young people, to hear these stories and be vaccinated.
Similar public health campaigns that explain the consequences of dangerous health behaviors have been used to prevent HIV transmission and encourage people to quit smoking.
“It makes them feel like I don’t want to see them, or I’m angry with them,” he says in an ad. “I don’t know what’s really happening, I’m recovering, or someone even cares if I’m recovering. I don’t know.”
“This was, to be honest, a very scary trip,” he says in an ad. “How can I adjust my life to this?”
The campaign targets low-vaccination states and cities such as Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, Montana, Missouri, Indiana, Alabama, and Louisiana.
Alyson Neel, Communications Director, Louisiana Health Department, is pleased to be able to add ads to the rotation of spots featuring personal stories running on several platforms.
“People want to hear from people who look like them, have similar backgrounds, and people in their daily lives,” Neil said. “Young people especially don’t want to hear this from elected officials. We are humble enough to know at the Louisiana Health Department that we are not always the right messenger.”
She says people can’t get vaccinated immediately.
“In Louisiana, about 280,000 people between the ages of 18 and 29 have already raised their sleeves. Good news, but we need to make it higher,” Neil said. She said at least 105 people in Louisiana, ages 18-29, had died in Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. “One of these deaths is too many, but 105 deaths are many and there are many preventable deaths. We assure young people whether it is a long Covid or a more serious consequence. I would like to inform you of the impact. ”
