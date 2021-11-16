Health
Covid-19: Unvaccinated, reduced freedom
For those who refuse to vaccinate Covid-19, the government will leave the country New signal system Faster than shown.
The new system provides better protection than the alert level system by limiting unvaccinated people from going to places where Covid normally spreads, such as cafes, bars and other crowded areas. In Wellington on Tuesday.
One of the key things here is the ability to reduce the likelihood of superspreader-type events and spread settings that are known to spread the virus. This is where the new Covid protection framework becomes very important. This is to limit access to unvaccinated people to the types of settings that may be seen to spread. “
the government Seek expert health advice on whether the country can move to the framework before Each district’s health committee administers two doses to 90% of the eligible population. That percentage is now 80 percent nationwide.
read more:
* Covid-19: Why do so many people believe in Antibacs lies?We are not good at math
* Covid-19: How raw vaccines and case data can be (very) misleading
* Southland leaders want Brennamcovid cases to encourage vaccination
We also launched a new vaccine pass on Wednesday. This is a QR code that allows the venue to check if they are vaccinated against Covid-19, which will take effect under the new signaling system.
Approximately 90% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated once nationwide, as low as 83% and 84%, respectively, at Tairawiti and Whanganui District Health Commissions. Meanwhile, 222 new community cases were reported on Tuesday – Maximum daily total in a pandemic..
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision on Auckland’s boundaries will be made on Wednesday, but the decision to move the supercity to a traffic light system will not be made until November 29. The first dose of the three district health committees passed the 90 percent mark of the vaccine.
“We need to allow Auckland citizens who are working hard for New Zealand to move in time for Christmas and summer,” she said.
Vaccine obligations have already been enforced for education, health and correction workers, and workers of closely related companies using hospitality and vaccine certificates are required to be vaccinated under a traffic light system. increase.
Set green, amber, and red levels, increase vaccination freedom, and use the Vaccine Certificate My Vaccine Pass to limit where staff and patrons are not vaccinated and prevent people It is a strong motivation to get vaccinated.
With the introduction of the Vaccine Pass, unvaccinated people will not be able to enter many bars, restaurants and venues, and even the lowest levels of green will limit the number of guests allowed at weddings and funerals.
According to Ministry of Health data, fewer vaccinated people will have more cases and hospitalizations.
We used two scenarios of 10,000 people. One is 50% vaccinated and the other is 90% vaccinated.
In both scenarios, vaccinated people may become infected with the virus and require hospital treatment, but the incidence is lower as more people are vaccinated.
In the first scenario, where 50% are vaccinated, only 375 people in the vaccinated group are infected with the virus, 13 of whom need to go to the hospital. However, of the 5,000 unvaccinated, 2,500 (half) were infected with the virus and 250 had to go to the hospital. There are a total of 2875 cases and 263 hospitalizations.
In the second scenario, with a 90% vaccination rate, only 675 vaccinated people will be infected with the virus and 23 will need hospital-level care. This is more people, but overall a lower percentage. Of the 1000 unvaccinated groups, half were infected with the virus and 50 had to go to the hospital. In total, this is 1175 Covid cases and 73 hospitalizations.
Bloomfield said, based on UK data, fully vaccinated people are 32 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated people.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/127005776/covid19-freedoms-shrinking-for-unvaccinated
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]