Covid-19: Unvaccinated, reduced freedom

For those who refuse to vaccinate Covid-19, the government will leave the country New signal system Faster than shown.

The new system provides better protection than the alert level system by limiting unvaccinated people from going to places where Covid normally spreads, such as cafes, bars and other crowded areas. In Wellington on Tuesday.

One of the key things here is the ability to reduce the likelihood of superspreader-type events and spread settings that are known to spread the virus. This is where the new Covid protection framework becomes very important. This is to limit access to unvaccinated people to the types of settings that may be seen to spread. “

the government Seek expert health advice on whether the country can move to the framework before Each district’s health committee administers two doses to 90% of the eligible population. That percentage is now 80 percent nationwide.

Matt Rourke / AP Unvaccinated people may find that their freedom is reduced faster. (File photo)

We also launched a new vaccine pass on Wednesday. This is a QR code that allows the venue to check if they are vaccinated against Covid-19, which will take effect under the new signaling system.

Approximately 90% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated once nationwide, as low as 83% and 84%, respectively, at Tairawiti and Whanganui District Health Commissions. Meanwhile, 222 new community cases were reported on Tuesday – Maximum daily total in a pandemic..

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision on Auckland’s boundaries will be made on Wednesday, but the decision to move the supercity to a traffic light system will not be made until November 29. The first dose of the three district health committees passed the 90 percent mark of the vaccine.

“We need to allow Auckland citizens who are working hard for New Zealand to move in time for Christmas and summer,” she said.

Vaccine obligations have already been enforced for education, health and correction workers, and workers of closely related companies using hospitality and vaccine certificates are required to be vaccinated under a traffic light system. increase.

Set green, amber, and red levels, increase vaccination freedom, and use the Vaccine Certificate My Vaccine Pass to limit where staff and patrons are not vaccinated and prevent people It is a strong motivation to get vaccinated.

With the introduction of the Vaccine Pass, unvaccinated people will not be able to enter many bars, restaurants and venues, and even the lowest levels of green will limit the number of guests allowed at weddings and funerals.

Jericho Rock-Archer / Staff Thousands of people protested the Covid-19 vaccination obligation in Wellington’s Congress.

According to Ministry of Health data, fewer vaccinated people will have more cases and hospitalizations.

We used two scenarios of 10,000 people. One is 50% vaccinated and the other is 90% vaccinated.

In both scenarios, vaccinated people may become infected with the virus and require hospital treatment, but the incidence is lower as more people are vaccinated.

In the first scenario, where 50% are vaccinated, only 375 people in the vaccinated group are infected with the virus, 13 of whom need to go to the hospital. However, of the 5,000 unvaccinated, 2,500 (half) were infected with the virus and 250 had to go to the hospital. There are a total of 2875 cases and 263 hospitalizations.

In the second scenario, with a 90% vaccination rate, only 675 vaccinated people will be infected with the virus and 23 will need hospital-level care. This is more people, but overall a lower percentage. Of the 1000 unvaccinated groups, half were infected with the virus and 50 had to go to the hospital. In total, this is 1175 Covid cases and 73 hospitalizations.

Bloomfield said, based on UK data, fully vaccinated people are 32 times more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated people.