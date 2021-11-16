Health
“How did I get lung cancer when I had never smoked in my life?”, Health News & Top Stories
It is well known that smoking is the main cause of lung cancer.according to NSNational Cancer Center Singapore (NCCS), Over 90% of lung cancers are caused by smoking.
But there were more cases Lung cancer affecting people who have never smoked, And this has only increased over the years.
During this month’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Hsieh Wen-Son, Medical Oncologist at Icon Cancer Center, will elaborate on the disease and how advances in treatment options contribute to improved survival.
Nonsmokers are more likely to develop non-small cell lung cancer
Lung cancer The second most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women in Singapore, According to the National Disease Registry.
There are two main types of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC) differ in the shape and size of the cells that develop.
according to Singapore Cancer Association, SCLC accounts for 10 to 15 percent of all lung cancer cases. SCLC, as the name implies, is a very small cell that grows faster than NSCLC and spreads to other organs.
Smoking is the greatest risk factor for both SCLC and NSCLC, but NSCLC has been found to occur more and more frequently in nonsmokers. Dr. Hsieh states that an increasing number of people are in their 30s and 40s who have never smoked before getting NSCLC. However, NSCLC has a better prognosis than SCLC.
The cure rate for stage 1 NSCLC is 70-80% with surgery alone, while the cure rate for stage 1 SCLC is estimated to be about 25-30% with surgery followed by simultaneous chemoradiotherapy, “Dr. Hsieh said. Stated.
According to Dr. Hsieh, many nonsmokers are unbelievable when they learn that they have been diagnosed with lung cancer. “Because we don’t smoke, the risk is low, but it’s still possible. For reasons we don’t yet understand, we’re seeing young people who are nonsmokers with lung cancer,” he adds. increase.
Other than smoking, the cause of NSCLC is unknown, but there is evidence that environmental factors such as pollution and exposure to carcinogenic chemicals increase the risk of developing the disease.
Lung cancer is also difficult to detect because both SCLC and NSCLC are asymptomatic in the early stages. Patients do not experience any symptoms until the cancer is late.
Still, symptoms such as persistent cough, chest pain, and shortness of breath are not unique to lung cancer.
This is why lung cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. About 70% of lung cancers are found in stage 3 or 4, and 30% are found in stage 1 or 2, Dr. Hsieh says.
However, he emphasizes that being diagnosed with lung cancer is not a “death sentence” that is a common misconception among many patients.
Treatment options other than chemotherapy and radiation therapy
There are various treatment options that have had some success in treating both types of lung cancer.
Chemotherapy and radiation therapy are usually used to treat SCLC, which responds well to treatment, but cancer tends to recur rapidly, often within 3 months. NSCLC also responds to these treatments, but grows slowly, explains Dr. Hsieh.
He also adds that patients receiving chemotherapy can live a better quality of life thanks to more advanced chemotherapeutic agents that are more effective and have fewer side effects. Supportive care is also advancing to enable patients to effectively manage the common side effects of chemotherapy such as nausea and vomiting.
Targeted therapy can also be used to treat patients with NSCLC when there are genetic changes that cause the growth and spread of cancer cells. Some known “driver mutations” include changes in EGFR, ALK, and ROS-1.
Commonly used types of oral drugs, known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), block overactive proteins due to these genetic abnormalities. Because these drugs have been specially developed to target cancer cells, they are very effective in controlling cancer in patients with these mutations without causing too many side effects. That’s right, says Dr. Hsieh.
Another type of targeted therapy that has made great strides in the last decade is immunotherapy. Immunotherapy treatment stimulates the immune system to attack the tumor.
Patients generally receive drugs that stimulate T cells (a type of white blood cell) in the immune system to attack the tumor or block a protein called PD-L1.
according to National Cancer Institute, PD-L1 naturally exists in the body and acts as a “brake” to prevent immune cells from attacking healthy cells, which are harmless cells in the body. However, by covering the tumor cells with PD-L1, detection from the immune system can be avoided.
This is where immunotherapeutic drugs come into play. They “cover” cancer cells, block these protein cells on the surface of the tumor, and “reactivate” the body’s own immune system to better recognize and attack cancerous tumors.
According to Dr. Hsieh, immunotherapy has been shown to increase patient survival. According to a study presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020, approximately 30% of patients with immunotherapy-treated lung cancer who develop high levels of PDL1 have a 5-year survival rate. This is unprecedented for 5-6 years. years ago. In addition, 10% of patients have completely eliminated the cancer.
He is optimistic about the progress of treatment. “Lung cancer treatments have been significantly improved and there are more options. They help manage the condition better, contribute to survival and improve the quality of life for lung cancer patients and their caregivers. It helps. If you have symptoms such as prolonged coughing, don’t be afraid to get a check. “
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.Empower yourself with more information about lung cancer, and visit icanwewill.com.sg..
Dr. Wen-Son Hsieh specializes in the treatment of various types of cancer and is actively involved in the development of new cancer diagnostics and molecular targeted anti-cancer therapies. After studying philosophy and psychology with a Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford University, Dr. Shee earned a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University. After completing training in Internal Medicine at Duke University and Oncology at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Shee was a full-time faculty member at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, actively engaged in patient care, education, and research, and splitting blood malignant tumors.
He is currently the lead researcher in many clinical trials testing new treatments for various cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, and lymphoma, with new tests and treatments for diagnosing and treating cancer. We are actively working on the development of.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/msd-pharma-treatment-options-for-non-small-cell-lung-cancer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]