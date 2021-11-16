“How did I get lung cancer when I had never smoked in my life?”, Health News & Top Stories

It is well known that smoking is the main cause of lung cancer.according to NSNational Cancer Center Singapore (NCCS), Over 90% of lung cancers are caused by smoking.

But there were more cases Lung cancer affecting people who have never smoked, And this has only increased over the years.

During this month’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Hsieh Wen-Son, Medical Oncologist at Icon Cancer Center, will elaborate on the disease and how advances in treatment options contribute to improved survival.

Nonsmokers are more likely to develop non-small cell lung cancer

Lung cancer The second most common cancer in men and the third most common cancer in women in Singapore, According to the National Disease Registry.

There are two main types of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC) differ in the shape and size of the cells that develop.

according to Singapore Cancer Association, SCLC accounts for 10 to 15 percent of all lung cancer cases. SCLC, as the name implies, is a very small cell that grows faster than NSCLC and spreads to other organs.

Smoking is the greatest risk factor for both SCLC and NSCLC, but NSCLC has been found to occur more and more frequently in nonsmokers. Dr. Hsieh states that an increasing number of people are in their 30s and 40s who have never smoked before getting NSCLC. However, NSCLC has a better prognosis than SCLC.

The cure rate for stage 1 NSCLC is 70-80% with surgery alone, while the cure rate for stage 1 SCLC is estimated to be about 25-30% with surgery followed by simultaneous chemoradiotherapy, “Dr. Hsieh said. Stated.

According to Dr. Hsieh, many nonsmokers are unbelievable when they learn that they have been diagnosed with lung cancer. “Because we don’t smoke, the risk is low, but it’s still possible. For reasons we don’t yet understand, we’re seeing young people who are nonsmokers with lung cancer,” he adds. increase.

Other than smoking, the cause of NSCLC is unknown, but there is evidence that environmental factors such as pollution and exposure to carcinogenic chemicals increase the risk of developing the disease.

Lung cancer is also difficult to detect because both SCLC and NSCLC are asymptomatic in the early stages. Patients do not experience any symptoms until the cancer is late.

Still, symptoms such as persistent cough, chest pain, and shortness of breath are not unique to lung cancer.

This is why lung cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. About 70% of lung cancers are found in stage 3 or 4, and 30% are found in stage 1 or 2, Dr. Hsieh says.

However, he emphasizes that being diagnosed with lung cancer is not a “death sentence” that is a common misconception among many patients.

Treatment options other than chemotherapy and radiation therapy

There are various treatment options that have had some success in treating both types of lung cancer.

Chemotherapy and radiation therapy are usually used to treat SCLC, which responds well to treatment, but cancer tends to recur rapidly, often within 3 months. NSCLC also responds to these treatments, but grows slowly, explains Dr. Hsieh.

He also adds that patients receiving chemotherapy can live a better quality of life thanks to more advanced chemotherapeutic agents that are more effective and have fewer side effects. Supportive care is also advancing to enable patients to effectively manage the common side effects of chemotherapy such as nausea and vomiting.

Targeted therapy can also be used to treat patients with NSCLC when there are genetic changes that cause the growth and spread of cancer cells. Some known “driver mutations” include changes in EGFR, ALK, and ROS-1.

Commonly used types of oral drugs, known as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), block overactive proteins due to these genetic abnormalities. Because these drugs have been specially developed to target cancer cells, they are very effective in controlling cancer in patients with these mutations without causing too many side effects. That’s right, says Dr. Hsieh.

Another type of targeted therapy that has made great strides in the last decade is immunotherapy. Immunotherapy treatment stimulates the immune system to attack the tumor.

Patients generally receive drugs that stimulate T cells (a type of white blood cell) in the immune system to attack the tumor or block a protein called PD-L1.

according to National Cancer Institute, PD-L1 naturally exists in the body and acts as a “brake” to prevent immune cells from attacking healthy cells, which are harmless cells in the body. However, by covering the tumor cells with PD-L1, detection from the immune system can be avoided.

This is where immunotherapeutic drugs come into play. They “cover” cancer cells, block these protein cells on the surface of the tumor, and “reactivate” the body’s own immune system to better recognize and attack cancerous tumors.

According to Dr. Hsieh, immunotherapy has been shown to increase patient survival. According to a study presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020, approximately 30% of patients with immunotherapy-treated lung cancer who develop high levels of PDL1 have a 5-year survival rate. This is unprecedented for 5-6 years. years ago. In addition, 10% of patients have completely eliminated the cancer.

He is optimistic about the progress of treatment. “Lung cancer treatments have been significantly improved and there are more options. They help manage the condition better, contribute to survival and improve the quality of life for lung cancer patients and their caregivers. It helps. If you have symptoms such as prolonged coughing, don’t be afraid to get a check. “

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.Empower yourself with more information about lung cancer, and visit icanwewill.com.sg..

Dr. Wen-Son Hsieh specializes in the treatment of various types of cancer and is actively involved in the development of new cancer diagnostics and molecular targeted anti-cancer therapies. After studying philosophy and psychology with a Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford University, Dr. Shee earned a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University. After completing training in Internal Medicine at Duke University and Oncology at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Shee was a full-time faculty member at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, actively engaged in patient care, education, and research, and splitting blood malignant tumors.

He is currently the lead researcher in many clinical trials testing new treatments for various cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, and lymphoma, with new tests and treatments for diagnosing and treating cancer. We are actively working on the development of.