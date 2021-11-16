Cases of bird flu have been reported in Europe and Asia, alerting the global poultry industry.





Bird flu infections appear to be on the rise, warning the poultry industry and raising concerns about the potential pandemic of the virus, health organizations say. according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionSince 2014 (when the first human influenza infection was detected in China), 51 infections of the H5N6 subtype of bird flu have been reported, with 21 reported in 2021 alone as of October 29. It has been. “Most of the cases of influenza A (H5N6) reported in China in 2021 were exposed to birds before the onset of illness,” the CDC wrote in a report released on November 1. In Europe, the Belgian government has recently increased its vigilance against bird flu after the virus was detected across the continent, according to Reuters. “We need to make sure that bird flu does not contaminate poultry,” Belgian Agriculture Minister David Clarambal said on Twitter. Earlier this month, French poultry farmers were ordered to keep the herd indoors after more than 100 bird flu outbreaks in recent months. According to Reuters.. The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) told Reuters that an outbreak of another strain of bird flu, H5N1, has infected a flock of 7,000 birds. According to the CDC, bird flu (or bird flu) usually affects waterfowl around the world and can also infect poultry. There are several strains of the virus reported worldwide, such as COVID-19. Avian influenza virus usually does not infect humans, but there are reports of sporadic human infections. “This is because the avian influenza virus can change, gain the ability to easily spread among people, and cause an influenza pandemic. Therefore, human transmission and human-to-human spread of avian influenza. Is very important to public health, “explains CDC. In June, A man in eastern China signed a contract It may have been the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of avian influenza. At that time, the government assured the public that the risk of large-scale spread was low. A 41-year-old man living in Jiangsu Province, northwestern Shanghai, was hospitalized on April 28 and reported on his website that his condition was stable. According to the Commission, human cases of H10N3 have not been previously reported elsewhere. “This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” the statement said. “The risk of large-scale power transmission is low.” The news of the outbreak of bird flu comes as awareness of the threat of emerging infectious diseases grows as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to kill people around the world. However, unlike the coronavirus, a strain called H5N1 emerged in the crowded poultry market in Hong Kong in the late 1990s, so there is a global influenza monitoring system to monitor human cases of bird flu. Between 2013 and 2017, another bird flu named H7N9 infected more than 1,500 people in China through close contact with infected chickens. Due to its history, authorities are not surprised to see the occasional human cases of various avian influenza strains, and are closely monitoring the signs that are spreading among people. This story was reported by Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.

